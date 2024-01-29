Zombie Invasion Tower Defense codes January 2024

Roblox Zombie Invasion Tower Defense codes are a great way to get extra coins, which you can then use to boost the defense of your five towers.

Zombei Invasion Tower Defense key art showing four heroes in front of a huge TNT zombie
The end is nigh, but at least our Zombie Invasion Tower Defense codes guide can give you a chance in the face of certain doom. As the name implies, this Roblox experience involves you fighting off hordes of the walking dead as you try to protect your five towers. You can choose from numerous heroes, each with their own uses in combat, so make sure you pick the right person for the job.

Zombie Invasion Tower Defense codes

Active codes:

  • 50k visits – 1.2k coins (new!)
  • Billy – 500 coins
  • Roblox Group – 1.5k coins

What are Zombie Invasion Tower Defense codes?

Thanks to Zombie Invasion Tower Defense codes, you can get plenty of coins to increase your defenses. It appears as though the developer, Zombie Invasion Studios, tends to add new ones to celebrate milestones, so make sure you check back here regularly. Who knows, it might even provide new freebies as new updates arrive.

Zombie Invasion Tower Defense codes redemption

How do I redeem Zombie Invasion Tower Defense codes?

To redeem Zombie Tower Defense Invasion codes, you need to:

Now that you know all of the new Zombie Invasion Tower Defense codes, perhaps you’d like to check out our list of the best Resident Evil games if the idea of shooting zombies and mutants appeals to you.

