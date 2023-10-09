Ah, Anime Fight Next Generation codes. These amalgamations of letters and numbers are the perfect way to give yourself an advantage in this Roblox experience, so you can get an array of in-game items for free. In this game, you need to be willing to put the work in and train your heart out to become the ultimate fighter in this anime-inspired world. Who knows, you might even see a familiar face or two.

Anime Fight Next Generation codes

Active codes:

1MVISITS – rewards

– rewards 30KLIKES – rewards

– rewards 10KLIKES – rewards

– rewards SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – rewards

– rewards DAILYFIX – rewards

– rewards RELEASE – rewards

Expired codes:

There are no expired Anime Fight Generation codes.

What are Anime Fight Next Generation codes?

Thanks to the developer, Mark-3, Anime Fight Next Generation codes provide you with a range of in-game goodies. New ones tend to arise to coincide with milestones and events, so it’s best to bookmark this guide to stay up to date with all of the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Anime Next Fight Generation codes?

To redeem Anime Fight Next Generation codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Anime Fight Next Generation

Tap the shopping cart

Enter your code

Tap enter

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

