One Shot codes October 2023

Thanks to our One Shot codes list, you can be just as powerful as One Punch Man, knocking opponents out left, right, and centre. In this Roblox experience, you get to explore a world that takes inspiration from the anime, which naturally means you can expect some ferocious fights as you train to be the best of the best.

One Shot codes

Active codes:

!code AegnoredComeBack – spins and yen

– spins and yen ! code BrandNewUpdate – spins and yen

– spins and yen !code BigUpdateSoon – spins and yen

– spins and yen !code TheBigRebalance – rewards



Expired codes:

!code BigUpdateSoon

!code Mobile

!code Alien

!code RirukoiTheGoat2

!code ThanksFor7.5k

!code NewUpdate

!code Samurai

!code OneShotFansWhenCodeDelayedBy1Second

!code MetalBat

!code Melih

!code MetalBatSoon

!code TheDeepIsCalling

!code Soon – 450k yen and 30 spins

!code Blablibloubla – 350k yen and 24 spins

!code Aegnored -200k yen and 15 spins

!code Gappy – 450k Yen and 30 ability spins

!code 1250LIKES – 300k yen and 25 spins

!code iDrinkPepsi24/7 – 300k yen

!code Sub2Infernasu123 – 50 spins

!code TheDemonTime – 30 spins

!code RamonRanom123 – 300k yen

!code Ramadan2

!code Ramadan

!code OneShot

!code RELEASE

What are One Shot codes?

One Shot codes are a combination of numbers and letters that offer an assortment of in-game goodies. They come to you courtesy of the developer, Tempest Media, who tends to provide new ones for each milestone hit, so it’s best to bookmark this page for all of the latest freebies.

How do I redeem One Shot codes?

To redeem One Shot codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch One Shot

Open the chat box

Enter your code

Tap enter

Enjoy your freebie!

