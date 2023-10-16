One Shot codes October 2023

With our Roblox One Shot codes list you can get all of the yen and spins that you need to kick some virtual butt in this virtual One Punch Man world.

One Shot codes ley art depicting a glowong demon surrounded by a red hue
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 16, 2023: We checked for new One Shot codes for our list.

Thanks to our One Shot codes list, you can be just as powerful as One Punch Man, knocking opponents out left, right, and centre. In this Roblox experience, you get to explore a world that takes inspiration from the anime, which naturally means you can expect some ferocious fights as you train to be the best of the best.

For even more great anime goodies, take a look at our Coin Master free spins, Project Slayers codes, Motorcycle Mayhem codes, A One Piece Game codes, Anime Adventures codes, Project Mugetsu codes, and Anime Warriors Simulator 2 codes guides. We also have a Roblox game codes article in which we list hundreds of games that offer freebies.

One Shot codes

Active codes:

  • !code AegnoredComeBack – spins and yen
  • !code BrandNewUpdate – spins and yen
  • !code BigUpdateSoon – spins and yen
  • !code TheBigRebalance – rewards

Expired codes:

  • !code BigUpdateSoon
  • !code Mobile
  • !code Alien
  • !code RirukoiTheGoat2
  • !code ThanksFor7.5k
  • !code NewUpdate
  • !code Samurai
  • !code OneShotFansWhenCodeDelayedBy1Second
  • !code MetalBat
  • !code Melih
  • !code MetalBatSoon
  • !code TheDeepIsCalling
  • !code Soon – 450k yen and 30 spins
  • !code Blablibloubla – 350k yen and 24 spins
  • !code Aegnored -200k yen and 15 spins
  • !code Gappy – 450k Yen and 30 ability spins
  • !code 1250LIKES – 300k yen and 25 spins
  • !code iDrinkPepsi24/7 – 300k yen
  • !code Sub2Infernasu123 – 50 spins
  • !code TheDemonTime – 30 spins
  • !code RamonRanom123 – 300k yen
  • !code Ramadan2
  • !code Ramadan
  • !code OneShot
  • !code RELEASE

One Shot codes key art depicting One Punch Man in the sky surrounded by clouds

What are One Shot codes?

One Shot codes are a combination of numbers and letters that offer an assortment of in-game goodies. They come to you courtesy of the developer, Tempest Media, who tends to provide new ones for each milestone hit, so it’s best to bookmark this page for all of the latest freebies.

How do I redeem One Shot codes?

To redeem One Shot codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch One Shot
  • Open the chat box
  • Enter your code
  • Tap enter
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current One Shot codes. If you’re after some less blocky hero work, our picks for the best anime games, DC games, and Marvel games can help you out.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.