Aster Tatariqus release date speculation and trailer

Gumi Inc. has unfortunately pushed the worldwide Aster Tatariqus release date. If you want to jump into this new tactical RPG as soon as you can, our guide is here to help. Aster Tatariqus promises a deep and immersive story, letting you take complete control of battle strategies, explore locales, and get to know plenty of characters along the way.

You can customize your weapons and strategy based on statistics for battle as you play as protagonist Noir, whose responsibility is to save the world and fight the enemies that are taking over – the Barbaroi. Noir learns of great power, the gestalt shift, that binds weapons (Geas) to people (Resonants) and enhances their power to aid in the fight.

Not to worry, though – Noir isn’t alone. There are characters like Lancelot the knight, Noir’s younger sister Dinatan, and the mysterious Guinevere that you meet on the battlefield. Even more characters are waiting in the game, like a talking cat, handmaidens, and a cavalry captain – but we’ll let you discover them for yourself.

The developer and publisher of Aster Tatariqus is Studio FgG, a subsidiary of Gumi Inc. Its previous works include The Alchemist Code, and that game’s producer, Jun Imaizumi, is back to help with its new title, too. Renowned Yoko Shimomura creates the soundtrack for the game, so you know it’ll be good.

Aster Tatariqus release date speculation

Gumi Inc. has unfortunately pushed the worldwide Aster Tatariqus release date from late 2023 to an undisclosed date. We hope it will land in 2024, but until the developer gives us more information, we won’t know for sure.

