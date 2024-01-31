Atelier Resleriana tier list and reroll guide

Our Atelier Resleriana tier list makes for some crucial reading if you plan to play Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator. Yes, that’s its full name. As with any Atelier game, you can expect to encounter an enigmatic cast of characters as you go on the adventure of a lifetime. Naturally, some characters are better in combat than others, so we’re also here to explain how to do an Atelier Resleriana reroll to ensure you get a good hero straight away.

Anywho, let’s look at the best characters with our Atelier Resleriana tier list.

Atelier Resleriana tier list

Before we go any further, it’s important to remember that rankings like this are entirely subjective. While we take the community and our own experiences into account, we may well place a character in rank D when you think they should be in rank A, and that’s okay. We encourage everyone to go after the characters they most like or who they feel are the best fit for their team.

Rank Atelier Resleriana characters S Judie, Oskar, Ryza, Marie A Rorona, Ayesha, Valeria, Odella B Resna, Raze, Esty, Ruven, Logy, Corneria C Tao D Mu, Keithgriff, Iksel

How do I do an Atelier Resleriana reroll?

If you get a character in rank D and want to take another crack at getting a rank A, or better yet, a rank S character, you can do an Atelier Resleriana reroll. To do so, you just need to follow these steps:

Complete the tutorial

Collect your pre-registration rewards (if you have any)

Go to summoning banners

Use your pulls from the tutorial and rewards

If you don’t get the character you want, follow these next steps: Head to the menu Pick data management Press delete player progress Start the game again Select to skip the tutorial to quickly unlock the summoning banner Repeat the above steps until you get the character you want Once you have the character you’re after, bind your account, be it through a social media account or your email



