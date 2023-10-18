The best PS Vita games 2023

Ah, Sony. Now, I know what you’re thinking. ‘Wait a minute, this is an article for a mobile and Switch website, so how does Sony fit into the picture?’ Well, I’m glad you asked, unknown friend from the internet, as the PlayStation creator doesn’t just boast an array of home consoles but two portable ones as well – the ever-popular and much-beloved PSP and the PS Vita. Since the latter tends to get less love, I can’t help but hold mine in a tight embrace and think about the best PS Vita games.

Though I do understand some people prefer the PlayStation Portable, and if that happens to be you, go and take a peek at our best PSP games list – you can find all sorts of classics that involve Kratos, Daxter, Ratchet, and more. Or, if you prefer the green brand, we do have an article to inform you of all the Xbox Game Pass games. You can also check out our best Switch games list if you want to stick with what you know.

Anyway, onto what I consider to be the best PS Vita games.

Uncharted: Golden Abyss

Yes. Of course, the one and only Uncharted game on the PS Vita makes the cut. Nathan Drake’s story holds a place in the hearts of many, especially the four mainline games across the PS3, PS4, and PS5, though the latter only has remasters at the moment. Yes, I do think a new Uncharted is on course to hit the next-gen console. And yes, I’m aware Naughty Dog insists there isn’t going to be another one, but a guy can dream, right?

Onto the matter at hand, Uncharted: Golden Abyss is exclusive to the PS Vita and is undoubtedly an impressive experience, given it’s a full-blown Nathan Drake adventure on the small screen. Naturally, you can expect charisma, hilarity, and explosive combat by the buckets. On top of this, Golden Abyss features a compelling story, one that we strongly recommend should you own a PS Vita.

Hotline Miami

How does that song go? I’m in Miami, biiiiiirch tree? Yeah, that sounds about right. Welcome to Hotline Miami, one of the best games you can play on the PS Vita, a fact that I’m sure many of you are aware of thanks to its availability on multiple platforms.

As a top-down shooter, you can expect a lot of violence in Hotline Miami. That’s kind of the main draw of it in all honesty, as the chaos and carnage that ensues is an absolute blast. The fact that said blast might result in viscera on the walls and ceilings is just the icing on the cake (damn, we sure would hate to be the cleaner).

Persona 4 Golden

Persona fans worldwide agree on one thing. It’s one of the best JRPG franchises of all time. However, there’s also one key area in which they disagree, as some regard Persona 5 as the best entry in the series, while others give that honour to Persona 4. Or, more specifically, Persona 4 Golden, and while I can see the arguments for both sides, only P4G is on the PS Vita, so that’s the one we’re talking about here.

In Persona 4, you find yourself in the town of Inaba, a place where a serial killer is running rampant. So naturally, you decide that instead of skipping town, it’s your duty to be a Scooby and solve the mystery. You enter the TV world to investigate the murders in a thrilling story that’s bound to keep you guessing. Match that with fun turn-based combat, enigmatic characters, and impressive environments, and you’re onto a game that helped to define a generation.

To discover even more about P4G, you can check out our Persona 4 Golden Switch review, and then check out our Persona 4 Rise, Persona 4 characters, and Persona 4 Kanji guides to acquaint yourself with your new pals.

Mortal Kombat (2011)

Finish him! Well, if you insist, booming ominous voice that nobody questions. The only MK title on the PS Vita is Mortal Kombat 2011, and given it happens to be one of the best in the series, it’s a solid addition to the console’s library. Essentially, this game serves as a reboot for the series, inviting you to join some of your favourite characters once more, such as Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero, Mortal Kombat’s Sonya, Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion, and Mortal Kombat’s Mileena.

The story on offer is fantastic, full of action, and allows you to play as many of the characters in their own chapters. Better still, if you happen to enjoy MKX and MK11, this game is basically the prequel to those, explaining how some events came to be. The fact that it also features the famous babalities is just a bonus – watching Sub-Zero slip in his own pee never gets old. Or, to give him back some dignity, check out his badass finishers in our Mortal Kombat fatalities guide.

Gravity Rush

A PlayStation Vita original, Gravity Rush is a fantastic game that many likely know thanks to its PS4 remaster, but what about the 2012 version? Quite honestly, this game is one of the best reasons to own the portable console. It has you defying gravity, so to speak (referencing a musical in a guide, trophy unlocked).

In Gravity Rush, you play as Kat, and, as the name of the game implies, you control gravity. Through her unique abilities, you can alter how gravity affects Kat and even use the PS Vita to aim where she goes, allowing her to move in that direction – perhaps ‘fall’ is the more accurate word. Besides the fun gameplay, there’s a vast open world to explore, and the manipulation of gravity makes it one of the more interesting ones on the PS Vita.

Undertale

Not only one of the best PlayStation Vita games but one of the best RPGs out there in general, Undertale is fantastic from start to finish. Utilising a top-down perspective, you take control of a human child that finds themself trapped in the underground, but that’s okay, they make a nice friend known as Undertale’s Flowey – just kidding, this is one thorny plant, but it does teach you the basics of the game.

Ultimately, Undertale features one of the most intriguing stories you can experience in a videogame, and when you combine that with fun combat, terrific boss fights, and fascinating lore, you know you’re about to experience one of the best games in the PS Vita library. Though I’d be lying if I didn’t say that things can get a little confusing on this adventure, so make sure you check out our Undertale Papyrus, Undertale Toriel, and Undertale Temmie guides to better understand the characters. Or, browse our games like Undertale guide.

There you have it, the best PS Vita games. I know, no need to thank me, it’s a pleasure to be right. Should you be after some old games of the Nintendo variety, head on over to our best GBA games, best DS games, and best Game Boy games guides.