Brown Dust 2 codes October 2023

Getting ahead on your fresh adventure in Neowiz’s intriguing mobile RPG can take some work, so we’ve put together this list of all the new Brown Dust 2 codes to help you along the way. We update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time and grab those goodies to aid you in your journey transcending time and space.

New Brown Dust 2 codes

Here are all of the active Brown Dust 2 codes:

BD2OPEN – free in-game rewards

How do I redeem my Brown Dust 2 codes?

There are two ways to redeem your Brown Dust 2 codes – either in-game, or through the official website.

Redeem Brown Dust 2 codes in-game

Launch Brown Dust 2

Tap the home icon

Go to the ‘ETC’ tab

Tap ‘register coupon’

Paste or type your code into the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

Redeem Brown Dust 2 codes via the website

Go to the official Brown Dust 2 website

Click on the ‘enter coupon’ tab at the top of the page

Enter your Brown Dust 2 nickname (the name of your game account)

Paste or type your coupon code into the text box

Hit submit

Your freebies will be waiting for you next time you log into the game!

What are Brown Dust 2 codes?

As with many of the best mobile games, Neowiz offers in-game freebies through Brown Dust 2 codes to help you on your journey. These can come in the form of coveted currencies, gacha pulls, useful items, boosts, and more. Generally, new codes come out to celebrate specific events or milestones, such as the game reaching a certain amount of downloads, a new update, or a fresh event.

How do I get more Brown Dust 2 codes?

The best way to keep on top of all the latest Brown Dust 2 codes is to bookmark this page and let us do it for you, as we’re always on the lookout for more goodies. You can also follow the official Brown Dust 2 Twitter and Facebook pages to keep an eye out for any new events or celebrations that may offer more in-game rewards.

