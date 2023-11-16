Cross Pirates codes November 2023

Cross Pirates codes are vital if you want to survive this virtual world. Like many Roblox games, One Piece is the inspiration for Cross Pirates, meaning you can expect to see some familiar blocky faces as you sail the seven seas in search of booty and adventure. Yes, you can also look forward to some fun combat in which you can fight to prove you’re the best pirate to sail the Grand Line.

To prove that you’re the King of the Pirates in other experiences, take a look at our Roblox One Piece games list. We also have a Roblox game codes page if it’s more freebies that you’re after. Here, you can find links to our Anime Adventures codes, Radiant Residents codes, Death Ball codes, Anime Ball codes, Haze Piece codes, Elemental Dungeons codes, and Blade Ball codes guides.

Cross Pirates codes

Active codes:

WeLoveBluto – rewards

– rewards 500Favs! – rewards

Expired codes:

RELEASE

What are Cross Pirates codes?

Task Delay Group, the game’s developer, tends to release new Cross Pirates codes in celebration of new milestones. Luckily for you, we always have our eye out for new freebies, so if you bookmark this page and check back frequently, you can get all the goodies as soon as they’re available.

How do I redeem Cross Pirates codes?

To redeem Cross Pirates codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Cross Pirates

Tap menu

Select settings

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

Now that you know all of the new Cross Pirates codes, why not see what non-blocky adventures you can have with Luffy and the Straw Hats with our One Piece games and anime games lists?