Skibi Defense codes January 2024

If it’s Skibi Defense codes you want, we’re more than happy to make sure you get them. The aim of the game is simple in this Roblox experience, you need to acquire and deploy units in a bid to defend your base. You then need to put your strategic hat on if you want to succeed, as you need to choose how and when to use your resources to upgrade your available troops.

If this isn’t the tower defense game for you, our Fruit Tower Defense codes, Tower Defense Rise codes, and Tower Defense X codes guides might be more useful. We also have a Roblox game codes page where you can find hundreds of links to other guides, such as our Blade Ball codes, The Simpsons Tower Defense codes, Anime Punch Simulator codes, and Sakura Stand codes.

Skibi Defense codes

Active codes:

50MVisits – 2.5k credits, a 30-minute triple boost, and a 30-minute double boost (new!)

– 2.5k credits, a 30-minute triple boost, and a 30-minute double boost (new!) Sorryforshutdowns – three-hour double boost and 3k credits (new!)

– three-hour double boost and 3k credits (new!) uttvmgrind – one hour of triple boost and three hours of double boost (new!)

– one hour of triple boost and three hours of double boost (new!) UPD2 – triple credit boost

– triple credit boost 25mvisits – credits

– credits 50klikes – credits

– credits 20kplayers – 3k credits

– 3k credits 25klikes – double case boost

– double case boost 10kplayers – triple case boost

– triple case boost 10mvisits – double case boost

– double case boost 5klikes – 1k credits and a case

– 1k credits and a case 10kfavs – 1k credits and a case

– 1k credits and a case 5kplayers – 1k credits and two cases

– 1k credits and two cases 2.5klikes – 1k credits

Expired codes:

sorry1234

skibidi

30kplayers

ilyguys

Ch2farm

What are Skibi Defense codes?

Thanks to the developer, Archkos Studios, Skibi Defense codes are a great way to get extra boosts, cases, and credits to better strengthen your defenses. New ones tend to pop up alongside updates and milestones, so it’s a good idea to check back with us regularly, as we’ll ensure this guide has the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Skibi Defense codes?

To redeem Skibi Defense codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Fire up Skibi Defense

Open the chat window

Enter your code in the text box

Hit enter

Enjoy your freebie!

Now that you know all of the new Skibi Defense codes, you can keep the freebies rolling in with our free Monopoly Go dice, Coin Master free spins, and Genshin Impact codes. We can also point you in the direction of the best anime games and horror games if you need something new to play.