Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat tier list January 2024

Want to know who’s likely to lead you to victory and who might make you wave the white flag of surrender before you can say charge? Well, with our Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat tier list, you can, as we take a look at each character and decipher whether or not their otherworldly abilities are as useful as they like to think they are. We also explain how to do a Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat reroll, just in case you’re not happy with the first character you pull.

Anywho, let’s move on to our Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat tier list.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat tier list

In our Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat tier list we rank each of the available characters. To do this, we take into account our experience, research, and the thoughts of the community. If you like a character in rank D, that’s okay! Tier lists are entirely subjective, and we encourage you to use heroes that suit you and your play style.

Rank Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat characters S Count Thunder, Endless Judgement A Royal Guard, Frosty Grace, Fists of Salvation, Devil Claw, Legendary Ronin B One-Man Show, Demon Smasher, V, Spark Igniter, Knight of the Order C Swift Arsenal, Nomadic Lightning D Devil Hunter

How do I do a Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat reroll?

As with many gacha games and titles that embrace gacha mechanics, you can reroll if you don’t get the character that you want. If you’re unfortunate enough to get Devil Hunter on your first try, this is how you do a Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat reroll:

Use a guest account

Finish the tutorial

Play until you unlock the gacha banner

Roll for your first character

If you’re happy with your roll you can then bind your account to one of your personal social media accounts, like Facebook or Twitter if you’re not happy you can: Exit the game Delete the game files Relaunch the game Repeat the first four steps until satisfied



