Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat codes January 2024

Reach your peak with these Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat codes, offering heaps of in-game goodies to help you take down those demons with ease. Whether you’re eyeing up a new character or upgrading your team, we’ve got you covered.

Here are all the new Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat codes:

WELCOME31421 – one special vault breaker and 10k red orbs

– one special vault breaker and 10k red orbs DMCLAUNCH – 100 gems and 10k red orbs

– 100 gems and 10k red orbs DMCOB0110 – one weapon vault breaker and 5k red orbs

– one weapon vault breaker and 5k red orbs DMCPOC0111 – one hunter vault breaker and 5k red orbs

– one hunter vault breaker and 5k red orbs DMCPOC – ten diluted elixirs

– ten diluted elixirs LIVE777 – ten diluted elixirs

– ten diluted elixirs VIP777 – 5k red orbs

– 5k red orbs JACKPOT – 5k red orbs

How do I redeem my Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat codes?

Redeeming your DMCPoC codes easy, just follow these simple steps:

Launch Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

While in-game, tap the three-bar icon to the top-left of your screen, next to your level and account number (circled above)

This should open a window that says ‘office’ at the top, showing your profile picture, ID number, etc

At the bottom of this window, tap on the ‘redeem’ button

Type or paste your code into the text box

Hit confirm

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat codes?

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat codes are freebies given out by the game’s creators, Capcom and Nebulajoy, to help you and Dante beat those baddies. New codes usually drop to coincide with a special event or milestones, such as the game’s launch, hitting a certain number of players, or a fresh update. So be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for more rewards.

That's all the Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat codes we've got for now.