Echocalypse codes – grab a freebie

Grab some goodies with our list of all the new Echocalypse codes so you can live to fight another day in this gorgeous, post-apocalyptic sci-fi mobile strategy RPG. The fate of the Kemono Girl Cases is in your hands, Awakener.

Here are all the new Echocalypse codes:

jd93jp92sa – free in-game rewards (new!)

– free in-game rewards (new!) gn8yz39k – free in-game rewards (new!)

How do I redeem Echocalypse codes?

Redeeming Echocalypse is simple. You just have to follow these simple steps:

Launch Echocalypse

Complete the tutorial

Tap the icon button in the top left corner

Hit the basic data tab

Tap redeem code

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie

What are Echocalypse codes?

Echocalypse codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Yoozoo Games, who tends to add new ones to coincide with events. So bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

