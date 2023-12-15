Echocalypse codes – grab a freebie

Echocalypse codes offer handy in-game freebies that can turn the tide of battle as you fight for humanity's survival in this mobile RPG.

Echocalypse codes - a bunch of characters posing
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Echocalypse 

 

Grab some goodies with our list of all the new Echocalypse codes so you can live to fight another day in this gorgeous, post-apocalyptic sci-fi mobile strategy RPG. The fate of the Kemono Girl Cases is in your hands, Awakener.

If you love gacha games and are on the hunt for even more freebies, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, Zenless Zone Zero codes, and AFK Arena codes.

Here are all the new Echocalypse codes:

  • jd93jp92sa – free in-game rewards (new!)
  • gn8yz39k – free in-game rewards (new!)
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I redeem Echocalypse codes?

Redeeming Echocalypse is simple. You just have to follow these simple steps:

  • Launch Echocalypse
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Tap the icon button in the top left corner
  • Hit the basic data tab
  • Tap redeem code
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie

What are Echocalypse codes?

Echocalypse codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Yoozoo Games, who tends to add new ones to coincide with events. So bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

There you have it, all of the current Echocalypse codes. For even more action, check out our best mobile RPGs list, or head on over to our Genshin Impact tier list, Honkai Star Rail tier list, and Zenless Zone Zero tier list.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.