Fireball Punching Simulator codes October 2023

Our Roblox Fireball Punching Simulator codes guide is on hand to help you get all the goodies you need to throw some fiery virtual punches.

Fireball Punching Simulator codes key art showing a demon with firery orange features
Published:

Roblox

October 18, 2023: We added one new Fireball Punching Simulator code to our list

Fireball Punching Simulator codes are pretty great, they give you a range of in-game goodies to make your experience that much better. In this Roblox game, you want to become the best of them all, and to do that, you need to throw more punches than Mike Tyson. Of course, the more powerful you become, the more carnage you can cause.

Fireball Punching Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • 20KFaves – 10k power (new!)
  • 2MillionPlays – 10k power
  • SecretTweetCode – 10k power
  • SecretYouTubeCode – 10k power
  • LikeForMoreCodes – 150 power
  • SecretCode123 – 100 power
  • NathanPlays – 1k power
  • HelxFlame – 1k power
  • ThePopT – 1k power

Expired codes:

There are no expired Fireball Punching Simulator codes.

Fireball Punching Simulator codes - a noob and pro avatar next to each other

What are Fireball Simulator codes?

Fireball Simulator codes come to your courtesy of the developer, Starcap Games, who tends to add new ones to coincide with events and milestones. So if you want all of the latest goodies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem Fireball Punching Simulator codes?

To redeem Fireball Punching Simulator codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Fireball Punching Simulator
  • Tap the codes button on the side of the screen
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Fireball Punching Simulator codes. To throw even more punches, take a look at our picks for the best boxing games on Switch and mobile – they’re a total knockout.

