With the colossal success of Hoyoverse’s hit RPG, and fresh content dropping in new updates every six weeks or so, there’s no surprise that many of us are constantly on the hunt for Genshin Impact leaks to give us a glimpse of what’s to come. While all leaks are subject to change, some are far more reliable than others. We’ve gathered some of the juiciest morsels for you right here. If you are concerned about spoilers, it’s best to avoid any form of leaks, whether here or on the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit.

So, let’s see which Genshin Impact leaks are floating around.

Again, we can’t stress this enough – take all of this with a pinch of salt. Currently, we’re getting leaks from the Fontaine region betas – that means new characters. For now, we’ll only report on leaks tagged as reliable, for the sake of brevity – if we reported on every questionable leak, we’d be lost in an abyss deeper than Osial’s watery resting place.

Genshin Impact leaked characters

Now that you’re free to roam Fontaine as you like, and getting through the archon and world quests, more and more characters are coming to light. Some appear in trailers, and some are only name-dropped. Here are characters likely to be playable, but that haven’t received drip marketing or official banners yet:

Genshin Impact Clorinde – tall, female, electro user, who is Fontaine’s champion dualist

– tall, female, electro user, who is Fontaine’s champion dualist Genshin Impact Sigewinne – a Melusine working at the Fortress of Meropide as a doctor

– a Melusine working at the Fortress of Meropide as a doctor Genshin Impact’s Chiori – an Inazuman fashion designer who owns a boutique in Fontaine

– an Inazuman fashion designer who owns a boutique in Fontaine Emilie – a master perfumier working in Fontaine.

– a master perfumier working in Fontaine. Genshin Impact’s Arlecchino – one of the Fatui Harbingers featuring in Fontaine’s story

– one of the Fatui Harbingers featuring in Fontaine’s story Genshin Impact’s Skirk – a girl hailing from the abyss who trained Childe

Along with all the confirmed characters above, there are some others floating around that we may see in later updates:

Character tabbed as ‘Soutine’

Character tabbed as ‘Bennu’, a Sumeru character resembling a mummy

A Liyue boy, reminiscent of lion dance design

Cloud Retainer

Madame Ping

At the moment, most leaks contain information about Furina and Charlotte’s kits, along with new areas coming to Fontaine in the next patch, and some events.

Genshin Impact banner leaks

Banner-specific leaks are coming back, with similar expectations being mirrored by different leakers. At the moment, this is what new releases in upcoming patches seem to look like:

Navia as a new five-star in version update 4.3 alongside reruns of Arataki Itto, Raiden Shogun, and either Albedo or Ayaka. Chevreuse joins the second half as a new four-star.

4.4 will have Liyue characters as the reruns, likely Xiao and Shenhe.

Other than that, there aren’t many trustable leaks, for the time being.

And that's it for our Genshin Impact leaks for now. We'll be sure to add more tidbits as we find them, so check back from time to time.