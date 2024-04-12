The next update, version 4.6, looks fit to burst with events, characters, and story updates – including a teaser of Genshin Impact’s Sethos. He’s due to appear in Cyno’s second story quest, so let’s look at what we know about him.

If you’re caught up with the Sumeru story and Genshin Impact Cyno’s first quest, you’ll know there’s some very interesting backstory going on with him and the priest Hermanubis. While the story will surely unfold in the next update, we do know that Cyno is affected by Hermanubis’ power, and it appears that it also affects Sethos.

At present, we don’t know much about Sethos at all other than what he looks like. Even looking at leaks, there’s barely any information other than his name – his design didn’t even crop up before its official reveal in the recent livestream. I’ve tried to pick over every frame of his time on screen and I think I see an electro vision, but we need to wait for official confirmation.

Purely judging by his story appearance, he’s likely to be an electro-wielder to match Cyno, though I’m hoping he could be dendro. What we do know for sure is his voice actor is Zeno Robinson, who plays Junpei in Persona 3 Reload.

Genshin Impact Sethos release date speculation

Despite his story appearance, Sethos is not due to release in version 4.6. It therefore feels likely that he’ll appear in 4.7 or beyond. It may be that we get another Cyno rerun in the next couple of patches that Sethos debuts on, or maybe he’ll surprise us and join another newcomer due to release like Genshin Impact’s Clorinde or Genshin Impact’s Sigewinne.

