Genshin Impact Sigewinne release date and build speculation

There are many new friends to meet as we head off to Fontaine, one of which is Genshin Impact’s Sigewinne. This adorable little gal is sweet as sugar, with her fluffy, lilac hair, big, shiny eyes, and puffy uniform. But who exactly is she, and when can we expect to add her to our roster? Let’s take a peek.

Now, let’s take a look at everything we know about Genshin Impact’s Sigewinne.

Who is Genshin Impact’s Sigewinne?

Sigewinne is an upcoming playable character that first appeared in a tweet from the official Genshin Impact JP Twitter and the Overture Teaser: The Final Feast video, which you can see above.

Sigewinne, it turns out, is the head nurse in the Fortress of Meropide, working alongside Genshin Impact’s Wriothesley. However, the title of ‘head’ nurse is redundant as she works on her own.

What is Genshin Impact Sigewinne’s element and weapon?

Hoyoverse is yet to confirm Sigewinne’s element and weapon, but according to a reliable leaker, she’s a four-star hydro bow wielder. We get a look at her hydro vision as she appears in the story, confirming this part, at least. Of course, this is subject to change, and we’ll update this guide as soon as we know for sure.

When is Genshin Impact Sigewinne’s release date?

We don’t know exactly when Sigewinne will get a banner just yet, but we know it will be sometime during our adventures in Fontaine. If she is indeed a four-star, she may appear on Wriothesly’s banner.

