Will GTA 6 release on Switch?

After literal years of waiting, we finally have a trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game. But will we get a GTA 6 Switch release? We can hold out hope but let’s remember to be realistic. Though the thought of zooming around the city on a handheld console is very appealing…

GTA 6 release date window

The world now knows that the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date falls in 2025, thanks to a brand new trailer showing off what the game is going to be about. It’s set in Vice City and seems to feature a couple as the main character duo.

We don’t know when in 2025 the game will release, so keep an eye out for any more information. In the meantime, the GTA Trilogy is coming to Netflix games on mobile, so you can dig into it to fill the void.

Will GTA 6 come to Nintendo Switch?

GTA on Switch is a bit of a touchy subject. Just look at our Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Switch review if you want some more information on that.

There’s currently no GTA 4 version on Switch, and no hint of a GTA 5 Nintendo Switch port, so it seems that we won’t see GTA 6 Switch come to fruition, at least at release. We’re willing to be proven wrong, but we’re keeping our expectations in check. Hopefully, if it does come to Switch, it’ll look better than the triple pack we got previously.

If GTA 6 does magically come to a Nintendo console, there’s every chance it’ll be the rumored Nintendo Switch 2, which may have more power than the current model.

