Will Persona 6 release on Switch?

We can’t deny how much we want to see a Persona 6 Switch release. The team here at PT loves Persona 3 Portable, 4 Golden, and 5 Royal on the console, and given how popular they are, it’s not outside the realm of possibility to believe the next game will be on the hybrid platform.

Anyway, let’s look into a possible Persona 6 Switch release.

Persona 6 release date speculation

At the time of writing, Persona 6 is but a pipe dream as Atlus and Sega have yet to announce the game. Most recently, the companies released Persona 5 Tactica, which is available on Nintendo Switch, and one look at our Persona 5 Tactica review shows that the latest outing with the Phantom Thieves of Hearts is an enjoyable one. Still, now that the game is out for the world to enjoy, many are anticipating an official announcement for Persona 6. As soon as Atlus confirms the game is in the works, we’ll update this guide.

In the meantime, you can get excited about the upcoming mobile game. We don't have a Persona 5: The Phantom X release date yet, but it did enter beta in China earlier this year.

Will Persona 6 come to Nintendo Switch?

Considering Sega and Atlus haven't confirmed the game yet, we can't say whether or not it will come to Switch when it does see the light of day. Still, as more details emerge, we'll be sure to let you know if a Persona 6 Switch release is on the horizon. Who knows, perhaps it'll find its way onto the Nintendo Switch 2.

That's all we know about the possibility of a Persona 6 switch port.