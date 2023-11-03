Happiny evolution guide

Happiny makes me happy. It’s just so round and nice and pink, and most importantly, if you pull off a Happiny evolution then you get a Chansey. The little egg-shaped friend is a normal-type Pokémon, introduced in Generation V as a predecessor for Generation I’s Chansey. Now, let’s see how to evolve Happiny.

If you want to keep your new Happiny safe, brush up on the normal Pokemon weaknesses and see which are the best normal Pokémon in Pokémon Go – hint, Blissey is in there.

How do I evolve Happiny?

In order to evolve your Happiny into a Chansey, you must level it up while it holds an oval stone during the day. The only exception to this is in Pokémon Legends: Arceus where you only need to give it the stone.

To level Chansey into Blissey, you must level it up when it has a high friendship stat. If you give it a Soothe Bell, your friendship stat will go up quicker, too. The real trick is finding a Happiny and an oval stone, but thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

Happiny locations

Here’s where to hunt for a Happiny in each of the Pokémon games on Switch.

Game Location Pokémon Sword and Shield (expansion pass) Challenge Beach, Challenge Road, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Honeycalm Island, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Soothing Wetlands, Stepping-Stone Sea, Training Lowlands, Workout Sea Pokémon Legends: Arceus Horseshoe Plains during mass outbreaks, Oreburrow Tunnel, Obsidian Falls, Cottonsedge Prairie during mass outbreaks, Hideaway Bay, Tombolo Walk, Lonely Spring during mass outbreaks, Avalanche Slopes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Hatch the egg you can get from a hiker in Hearthome City, or find in the Trophy Garden Pokémon Scarlet and Violet South Province in Area One, Two, Three, and Five, and West Province in Area One

If you need a bit of help catching a Happiny, you can use a fighting Pokémon, as they’re super effective against the egg Pokémon.

Oval stone locations

Finding an oval stone can be a total stroke of luck, but here is how to get one in each Switch game:

Game Location Pokémon Sword and Shield Hidden item in Soothing Wetlands and Courageous Cavern, get from the Cram-O-Matic, some wild Happiny can hold it Pokémon Legends: Arceus Purchase from Jubilife Village Trading Post, receive from Vessa as a quest reward in Jubilife Village, purchase from Ginter in Jubilife Village Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Find in the Grand Underground, some wild Happiny can hold it Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Find it in Alfornada Cavern, Casseroya Lake, East Province Area Three, and North Province Area Two, Levincia, some wild Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey can hold it

Before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, breeding a Happiny meant you needed to give Chansey (or Blissey) a Luck incense, but since that item doesn’t exist in Scarlet and Violet, any Chansey has a chance to lay an egg containing a Happiny. Note that all Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey are female.

You can purchase Luck incense from the Hulbury Incense merchant in Pokémon Sword and Shield, and find it on the Ravaged Path in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How do I evolve Chansey?

To evolve Chansey into Blissey, you must level it up when it has a high friendship stat of at least 220 in earlier games, or 160 in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you give it a Soothe Bell, your friendship stat will go up quicker, too.

To find a wild Chansey, head to these areas:

Game Locations Pokémon Sword and Shield Brawlers’ Cave, Challenge Beach, Challenge Road, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Honeycalm Island, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Potbottom Desert, Soothing Wetlands, Stepping-Stone Sea, Training Lowlands, Warm-Up Tunnel, Workout Sea Pokémon Legends: Arceus Avalanche Slopes, Cottonsedge Prairie during mass outbreaks, Hideaway Bay, Horseshoe Plains during mass outbreaks, Lonely Spring during mass outbreaks, Obsidian Falls, Tombolo Walk Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 209 and 210, and in the Trophy Garden Pokémon Scarlet and Violet South Province Area Four and Six, East Province Area Two, West Province Area Two and Three, North Province Area One, Two, and Three, Casseroya Lake, Area Zero, in three-star Tera raid battles

How do I evolve Happiny in Pokémon Go?

To get yourself a Chansey in Pokémon Go you need to set Happiny as your buddy and walk a grand total of 15km with it. Then, you can use 25 Chansey candies to evolve it. You can then evolve Chansey into Blissey with 50 Chansey candies.

For more helpful information on Pokémon types, here are our fire Pokémon weakness, flying Pokémon weakness, and fairy Pokémon weakness guides to tell you all you need to know.