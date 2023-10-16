Heroes Awakening codes October 2023

Protect the world alongside All Might and his team in Heroes Awakening, a Roblox game inspired by My Hero Academia. Even with the best quirks in the world, becoming the mightiest hero or the most feared villain is hard work without a little help, which is where our Heroes Awakening codes come in. Redeem these codes for extra cash, spins, and more.

Heroes Awakening codes

Here are all the active Quirk Awakenings codes:

33KLIKES – five spins

– five spins 25KLIKES – five spins

– five spins 20KLIKES – five spins

– five spins 12KLIKES – 5k cash and five spins

– 5k cash and five spins UPDATESCOMING – six spins and 5k cash

– six spins and 5k cash GROUP – 500 cash and two spins (join the Roblox group first)

Expired codes:

HUGEUPDATESOON

MORESPINS

6KLIKES

3KLIKES

FREESTATRESET

1MVISITS

NEWRAIDS

SubToBlueseff

1KLIKES

HARELEASE

SubToShiverAway

SubToXenoTy

SRRY4SHUTDOWNS

What are Heroes Awakening codes?

Roblox developers use codes as a way to give back to their community by awarding free in-game items like cash and spins. Quirk Awakenings developer Villains Inc releases codes on their Twitter that you can redeem for free stuff.

How do I redeem Heroes Awakening codes?

Redeeming Heroes Awakening codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Open Heroes Awakening

Talk to the Character Customization NPC to open the customization menu

Copy and paste the codes into the code box

Enjoy your free stuff!

