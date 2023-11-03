The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 codes are here

If you’re looking for the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 codes then you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down a little to pick up some stellar jade, credits, refined aether, and more across three unique codes. The HSR 1.5 livestream codes are only available for a few days, so make sure you redeem them while you can.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 codes

Here are the new Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream codes:

JB9BE7K5RQY3 – 100 stellar jade and 50k credits (new!)

HT8BX7JL89Z7 – 100 stellar jade and five traveler's guides (new!)

6B9BFPK58Q3T – 100 stellar jade and five refined aether (new!)

How do I redeem the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 codes?

Now that you have some Honkai Star Rail codes, here’s how you redeem them.

Rock on over to the Honkai Star Rail redeem page

Log into your Hoyoverse account

Select your server

Type or paste your code into the box

Hit redeem

Rock on over to your in-game mailbox and pick up your rewards

You can also redeem Honkai Star Rail codes in-game on your Android devices and PC (sorry, iOS users…) by following these steps:

Launch Honkai Star Rail

Press the phone icon in the top-left corner of the screen

Tap the ‘…’ icon next to your namecard

Select the redemption code option

Paste or type your code in the text box

Hit confirm. Yay, free stuff!

