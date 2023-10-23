I don’t know about you, but I feel like Honkai Star Rail’s Argenti will sweep you off your feet when he arrives in the game in a couple of updates’ time. He’s a dashing man and a member of the Knights of Beauty, clad in shining armor. While details are few and far between, we expect him to be a powerful unit.

Before we get into it, grab these Honkai Star Rail codes for some free stellar jade. We’ve also got a guide to the Honkai Star Rail simulated universe and a Honkai Star Rail tier list ranking all the characters in the game.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Argenti?

You may recognize the name ‘Knights of Beauty’ – they’ve started showing up in the simulated universe as an event. They’re a group that follows the aeon Idrila the Beauty. There’s not a huge amount of information on them just yet, other than that they ride some sort of mount and sing ancient songs as they travel the galaxy, not tied to any particular planet.

Anyway, Argenti is one such knight, dressed in gleaming armor with flowing red locks. He’s a noble and admirable man, apparently, and upholding the name of beauty is his life’s goal.

In French, ‘argent’ translates to money, and in Latin, ‘argenti’ means silver – so take that from what you will. I, for one, am intrigued as to his personality and motives.

Honkai Star Rail Argenti release date speculation

Hoyoverse gave us Argenti’s official drip marketing, so it’s likely that Argenti will release in the version 1.5 update, though Hoyoverse hasn’t indicated whether he will be in the first half or the second just yet.

What do we know about Honkai Star Rail Argenti’s build?

Argenti is a five-star unit that follows the Erudition path and uses physical attacks. Erudition units like Honkai Star Rail’s Himeko or Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan focus on multi-target damage and have follow-up attacks that deal more damage between attacks. It‘s highly likely that Argenti’s kit follows this pattern, too.

For now, we can’t recommend much outside of attack-boosting relics and physical boost main stats.

Who are Honkai Star Rail Argenti’s voice actors?

Interestingly, Argenti shares a voice actor with Honkai Star Rail Huohuo’s, um, tail. She has a spirit sealed in her tail, and it speaks. They’re both voiced – in English – by Adam Michael Gold. This does not carry across to his other voice actors, as it is Tachibana Shinnosuke in Japanese, Liang Dawei in Chinese, and Choi Seung-hoon in Korean.

Perhaps you lost a 50/50 and now have a new standard character to build – not to worry, we can help you out. Check out our builds for Honkai Star Rail’s Gepard, Honkai Star Rail’s Bailu, and Honkai Star Rail’s Welt.