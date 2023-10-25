Hoyoverse drip feed characters ahead of their release, and this time, we meet Honkai Star Rail’s Hanya. Though we don’t know too much about her just yet, we do know her path and element, so can speculate as to what she’ll bring to the table. Plus, it looks like she’ll release sooner rather than later, so there’s not too long to wait.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Hanya?

Recently, we saw Honkai Star Rail’s Huohuo get an official confirmation, and now we’re getting another judge of the Ten Lords Commission: Hanya.

As a judge, she oversees the punishment, interrogation, and imprisonment of ne’er-do-wells on the Xianzhou – here she makes use of her talents with the oracle brush, a tool that helps her read the karma and sins of said criminals.

There is something else we know about Hanya – she is the sister of Honkai Star Rail’s Xueyi, another judge of the Commission. You can see both of them on the light cones Under the Blue Sky and Return to Darkness, as they give a look into their past.

Unfortunately, the Xueyi you meet in the story is actually a puppet, or cyborg, as the original died in the past.

Honkai Star Rail Hanya release date speculation

Due to Hoyoverse’s schedule of releasing drip marketing, it’s likely that Hanya’s release date falls in the version 1.5 update, alongside new five stars Honkai Star Rail’s Argenti and Huohuo.

What do we know about Honkai Star Rail Hanya’s build?

While we can’t say what her move set or specific actions are, we do know that Hanya is a four-star follower of the Harmony path and uses physical attacks. This places her as a support unit, likely offering buffs or debuffs. She may even be a dedicated support to Argenti and other physical units, as Honkai Star Rail’s Yukong is for imaginary users.

Who are Honkai Star Rail Hanya’s voice actors?

Hanya’s voice actors are recognizable in the Hoyoverse community. In English, she’s played by Suzie Yeung, who voices Genshin Impact’s Eula, and in Japanese, she is Suzushiro Sayumi, who voices Genshin Impact’s Kirara. Her Chinese VA is Zhang Yuxi, and in Korean, Yun Eun-seo.

It’s important to have some support characters in Star Rail, so take a look at our builds for Honkai Star Rail’s Tingyun, Honkai Star Rail’s Fu Xuan, and Honkai Star Rail’s Gepard to make sure you’ve got some strong backup.