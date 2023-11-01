Honkai Star Rail Huohuo build

Everyone needs a good stock of healers, and Honkai Star Rail’s Huohuo can give us a helping hand. She’s a five-star character who follows the Abundance path and has a talking tail possessed by a spirit. She’s also a member of the Xhianzhou Luofu’s Ten-Lords Commission, though is scared of the spirits she must hunt down.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Huohuo?

Described as a pitiable and helpless (Hoyoverse said it, not us) foxian girl, Huohuo’s appearance is very similar to Genshin Impact’s Sucrose. She’s a judge-in-training for the Ten Lords Commission who look after issues involving long-lived species on the Xianzhou Luofu and other Hexafleet ships.

Her splash art shows her surrounded by ghostly spirits, and though she’s scared of them, she pushes through to catch them as part of her work. One such ghostly thing appears to be part of her tail – this is a heliobus, a piece of pure energy appearing as a flame, that can speak. Its name is Tail and explains why Huohuo has two voice actors listed in her debut Tweet.

Honkai Star Rail Huohuo release date speculation

If we look at the regular schedule of Honkai Star Rail drip marketing and releases, then it looks like you can expect Huohuo’s release date to fall in the version 1.5 update, though we’re not sure whether she’ll be in the first or second half just yet.

What do we know about Honkai Star Rail Huohuo’s build?

All we can safely say is that Huohuo is a wind user who walks the Abundance path and is a five-star unit. This means she’ll be a worthwhile unit no matter what she does, but it’s mostly likely that she will be a healer and/or debuffer like Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha, Honkai Star Rail’s Luocha, or Honkai Star Rail’s Lynx.

Who are Honkai Star Rail Huohuo’s voice actors?

Huohuo and Tail’s voice actors are Courtney Lin and Adam Michael Gold in English, and Naganawa Maria and Tirabayashi Takeshi in Japanese. It seems that the heliobus, Tail, is to make an appearance alongside her like Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz and Numby or Genshin Impact’s Fischl and Oz.

