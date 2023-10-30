How to unlock the Honkai Star Rail Forgotten Hall

The stars offer so many new experiences to explore, including the Honkai Star Rail Forgotten Hall. This intriguing game mode is perfect for testing out your skills and offers a whole heap of bountiful rewards when you complete it – including a massive haul of stellar jades. So, let’s take a look at how to unlock the HSR Forgotten Hall, what it is, and more.

If you’re wondering which Honkai Star Rail characters you should take into the Forgotten Hall, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and be sure to grab some freebies from our Honkai Star Rail codes so you can pull on the next Honkai Star Rail banner.

Now, let’s take a look at the Honkai Star Rail Forgotten Hall.

How do I unlock the Honkai Star Rail Forgotten Hall?

You unlock the Forgotten Hall after you complete the Honkai Star Rail fleeting lights quest. Luckily, our separate fleeting lights quest guide shows you exactly how to do that. Before you get there, though, you need to be trailblaze level 21 and complete your first Honkai Star Rail equilibrium trial to raise your equilibrium level.

After that, you can access the Forgotten Hall through the large blue mirror on the Astral Express. It’s pretty hard to miss, especially as there’s a mysterious masked entity standing next to it all the time.

What is Honkai Star Rail’s Forgotten Hall?

Honkai Star Rail’s Forgotten Hall is a multi-level combat challenge that consists of multiple floors full of enemies. It’s very similar to Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss, but, instead of a time limit, you have a limited amount of turns to defeat the enemies in.

The Forgotten Hall is split into two parts – Memory and Memory of Chaos. Memory is the standard version of Forgotten Hall and consists of 15 stages that give you a single-time reward of stellar jade when you complete them. There are other rewards, too – including a free copy of Honkai Star Rail’s Qingque after you complete floor three. You can bring a team of up to four characters into the Memory challenge, with later floors requiring two teams (so a total of eight characters max).

Memory of Chaos consists of ten stages that refresh periodically, like the later floors of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. Every time Memory of Chaos refreshes you can challenge the floors to earn stellar jades. Memory of Chaos stages are far more challenging than Memory stages, so you need to make sure your teams are well prepared for battle.

What is Honkai Star Rail Memory Turbulence?

Memory Turbulence is a special buff that affects either the enemies, your characters, or both when you’re fighting your way through the Forgotten Hall. Each stage has a different Memory Turbulence effect to keep in mind, and it’s a good idea to choose your team around it where possible – doing so can really sway battles in your favour.

That’s all we’ve got on the Honkai Star Rail Forgotten Hall for now, but we’ll be sure to update this guide as we explore it further. If you fancy hopping over to Honkai’s sister game, check out our Genshin Impact tier list, Genshin Impact codes, Genshin Impact banner, and Genshin Impact banner guides.