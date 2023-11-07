Honkai Star Rail’s Qingque is a cheerful-looking girl who wields mahjong-like tiles, and we’re about to go over what we know about her right here. She’s a four-star unit that you get for free in the Forgotten Hall, which uses the quantum element. She packs a punch with those small tiles! You can learn all about her best build, light cones, skills, and even hear a little bit about her background.

We have some helpful pages for anyone interested in the Honkai Star Rail – check out our Honkai Star Rail characters guide and Honkai Star Rail tier list for some more information.

Here’s everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail’s Qingque.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Qingque build?

Qingque’s affiliation with the Erudution path places her in the role of a multi-target DPS, though her first attack is a single-target attack. From this, we can see that she needs plenty of attack and of course, a quantum damage boost from relics, if we’re lucky enough to grab those.

Qingque’s attack buffs rely on a random selection of tiles (you can see them under her icon on the screen) that she collects while in battle. When she gets four matching tiles, she automatically enhances her next attack – however, there is no way to assist her in doing this. Putting a set of attack-boosting relics on Qingque won’t go amiss for her build.

How do I use Honkai Star Rail’s Qingque?

Qingque can deal a lot of damage – a Qingquillion, as the community says – with her enhanced skill. Enhancing it can be quite point-hungry, but the payoff is worth it. As soon as it’s her turn, hit the enhance and see what happens. Sometimes her skill can automatically enhance depending on which tiles she gains.

At later eidolons, Qingque gets a follow-up move where she repeats her action, adding to her abilities.

What are the best light cones for Qingque?

These are the Honkai Star Rail light cones we recommend for Qingque. Today is Another Peaceful Day is made with Qingque in mind, so is the best choice, but we all know what that pesky gacha is like…

Light cone Effect How to obtain Today is Another Peaceful Day (four-star) Increases Qingque’s damage based on her max energy. Her damage increases by 0.2% per point, up to a total of 160 energy Gacha Night on the Milky Way (five-star) For every enemy on the field, Qingque’s attack increases by 8% up to five times. If an enemy is inflicted with weakness break, Qingque’s damage increases by 24% for one turn Gacha Sagacity (three-star) Increases Qingque’s attack by 24% for two turns when she unleashes her ultimate Gacha The Seriousness of Breakfast (four-star) Increases Qingque’s damage by 24%. Each time she defeats an enemy, it increases further and stacks up to four times. Level reward

What are the best relics for Qingque?

Ideally, your Qingque should have a set of the Genius of Brilliant Stars relics, but there are other options if the RNG isn’t giving you what you need.

To further boost Qingque’s attack, we recommend equipping her with the Space Sealing Station planar ornament set. This is one of the easier Planetary Ornament sets to get and it gives her normal attack and ultimate a nice little buff, especially if her speed is increased.

Relic Effect How to obtain Genius of Brilliant Stars Two pieces equipped: Increases quantum damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: When Qingque attacks an enemy, the damage dealt ignores 10% of their defense. If the enemy has a quantum weakness, ignore an additional 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence in Jarilo-V’s Everwinter Hill Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two pieces equipped: Increases attack by 12%

Four pieces equipped: increases Qingque’s speed by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornament

Relic Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two pieces equipped: Increases Qingque’s attack by 12%. When Qingque’s speed reaches 120 or higher, her attack increases by another 12% Immersion Reward Devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Rutilant Arena Two pieces equipped: Increases Qingque’s crit rate by 8%. When her current crit rate reaches 70% or higher, her basic attack and skill damage increase by 20%. Immersion Reward Devices in World 7 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Attack

Feet: Speed

Link rope: Energy regeneration

Planar sphere: Quantum damage increase

Sub-stats:

Attack

Crit damage, crit rate

Speed

What are Qingque’s abilities?

Here’s what Qingque has up her sleeve to throw at the enemy in battle, using her quantum elemental skills.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Flower Pick Qingque deals quantum damage equal to 50% of her attack stat to a single enemy Skill: A Scoop of Moon Increases Qingque’s damage for one turn by 14% and can stack up to four times Ultimate: A Quartet? Woo-Hoo! Qingque deals quantum damage equal to 120% of her attack

Talent:

Skill Effect Celestial Jade At the beginning of an ally’s turn, Qingque draws a tile. She can hold up to four tiles at once. If Qingque holds four of the same suit, she enters the Hidden Hand state which buffs her attack and enhances her basic attack. This state will end when she performs an enhanced basic attack

Technique:

Technique Effect Game Solitaire After using this skill, Qingque draws two jade tiles at the beginning of a battle

Traces:

Trace Effect Tile Battle (unlocked at ascension two) Qingque recovers one skill point after she uses her skill for the first time in each fight Bide Time (unlocked at ascension four) When using her skill, Qingque’s next attack’s damage increases by 10% Winning Hand (unlocked at ascension six) Qingque’s speed increases by 10% for every turn after using her enhanced basic attack

What are Qingque’s eidolons?

If you’ve ever played Genshin Impact, you’re likely aware of what a constellation is. Well, in Honkai Star Rail, eidolons are pretty much the exact same thing – a boost you gain with every copy of a character you pull.

Eidolon Description Level one: Rise Through the Tiles Qingque’s ultimate deals 10% more damage Level two: Sleep on the Tiles Each time Draw Tile triggers, Qingque regenerates one energy Level three: Read Between the Tiles Increases Qingque’s ultimate level by two. The maximum level is 15. Her talent level raises by two, with a maximum of 15 Level four: Right on the Tiles After using her skill, Qingque has a 24% chance to gain Autarky. This allows her to launch a follow-up attack that deals quantum damage equal to 100% of her previous attacks’ damage Level five: Gambit for the Tiles Increases Qingque’s skill level by two. The maximum level is 15, and her basic attack level by one, up to a maximum of ten Level six: Prevail Beyond the Titles Qingque recovers one skill point after using her enhanced basic attack

What are Qingque’s ascension materials?

Xianzan Luofo’s Qingque has a few requirements to get her ascended up to level 70 and beyond. The following is what you need to do just that. Void cast iron drops from the Base Zone’s Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow on the Herta Space Station.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3,200 Four thief’s instinct 30 6,400 Eight t hief’s instinct 40 12,800 Two void cast iron and five usurper’s scheme 50 32,000 Five void cast iron and eight usurper’s scheme 60 64,000 15 void cast iron and five conquerors will 70 128,000 28 void cast iron and seven conquerors will

What are Qingque’s trace materials?

In order to upgrade Qingque’s traces and abilities, you’ll need to grab the following items.

28 theif’s instincts, 42 usurper’s schemes, and 42 conqueror’s wills Obtain from voidranger enemies, purchase from the Embers Exchange store, purchase from the Xianzhou Luofu world shop, and the synthesizer



12 keys of inspiration, 54 keys of knowledge, and 105 keys of wisdom Obtain from the Bud of Erudition calyx, purchase from the Embers Exchange store, purchase from Herta’s Space Station world shop, and the Jarilo-VI world shop

12 Guardian’s Lament Obtain from Cocolia, Mother of Deception’s boss fight in the Echo of War at Everwinter Hill

5 tracks of destiny Obtain from events, as rewards in the Simulated Universe, from the Embers exchange, and Nameless Honor (battlepass) rewards

2,400,000 credits

Skill trace priority:

Basic attack > ultimate > talent > skill

Major trace priority:

The Battle > Bide Time > Winning Hand

What are the best Honkai Star Rail Qingque team comps?

Using characters like Tingyun and Bronya, in classic HSR form, will add a lot to Qingque’s performance. You can also use Silver Wolf to make a strong mono-quantum team that ignores enemy weaknesses. Remember that Qingque’s skill can be skill-point hungry, so it is best to pair her with units who can recover skill points, and not the likes of Imbibitor Lunae.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Qingque Seele Silver Wolf Fu Xuan Qingque Tingyun Bronya Flex healer slot

For more Honkai Star Rail details, check out our beta build guides for Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan, Honkai Star Rail’s Herta, and Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng. Or head back into Teyvat and build Genshin Impact’s Ayato or Genshin Impact’s Zhongli.