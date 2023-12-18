We’re eager to meet Honkai Star Rail’s Misha, a bellhop working at a renowned hotel on the planet of Penacony, in a future update. This four-star follows the path of the Destruction and is sure to pack a punch using the ice element in his kit. Here’s everything we know so far.

Honkai Star Rail Misha release date speculation

We saw Misha’s official drip marketing on December 14, a couple of weeks before Honkai Star Rail’s 1.6 update. Given that he isn’t on the 1.6 banners, it is likely that Misha will release in the 2.0 update of Honkai Star Rail, with the new Penacony area. We’re not sure which half he’ll be in just yet.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Misha?

Misha is the bellhop of Penacony’s The Reverie Hotel. He has dreams of exploring the galaxy when he’s grown up, so he’s currently working to save every penny in order to afford his dream. Who knows, maybe he’ll join the Astral Express crew. He’s known for being a very hard-working boy, with skills in fixing machinery. Fun fact, his grandfather was an explorer, too.

What do we know about Misha’s build?

Misha is a four-star character who wields the ice element and follows the path of the Destruction. Other characters on this path include Honkai Star Rail’s Hook, Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu, and Honkai Star Rail’s Clara.

Though Misha might not seem like it at first glance, this means he’s more than likely a DPS, or perhaps a tank, as Destruction followers deal hefty amounts of damage while also usually having some survivability.

Who are Misha’s voice actors?

Misha’s Chinese voice is by Zhixiao Liu, known for work on Yao Shen Ji and Wan Jie Xian Zong. In Japanese, Misha’s voice is Eriko Matsui, known for her work in Blue Archive and Azur Lane, and Misha’s Korean voice actor is Bak Sin Hee, who also voices Genshin Impact’s Yoimiya.

Cat Protano, the voice of Setaria in Genshin Impact, and villain Marie Anto in Persona 5 Tactica voices Misha in English.

That's all we've got on Honkai Star Rail's Misha for now.