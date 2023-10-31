Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei element, path, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s Ruan Mei is an elegant and sweet-natured woman, known for her position as member 81 of the Genius Society and co-creation of the Simulated Universe. As a dedicated scientist, she’s fairly mysterious, so we’re here to share her element, path, and more with you.

Ruan Mei is just one of many unique and powerful Honkai Star Rail characters available in this sci-fi universe. It can be hard to know who to choose for your team, so we’ve ranked them all in our Honkai Star Rail tier list. If you need some more stellar jade, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide for some freebies.

Let’s dive into the genius mind of Honkai Star Rail’s Ruan Mei.

When is Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei’s release date?

Hoyoverse hasn’t announced an exact release date for Ruan Mei just yet, but thanks to drip marketing on social media, we’re fairly certain that she’ll be available in update 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail. We’ll update this page as soon as we know more, so stay tuned!

What is Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei’s element and path?

We now know that Ruan Mei is a five-star ice character who treads the path of the Harmony. We don’t know the specifics of her kit just yet, but as a follower of the Harmony, we know that her moveset will focus on applying buffs to her teammates. Other Harmony characters include:

All of these characters, as well as being strong boss ladies in the game’s plot, balance buffing their teammates with dealing a respectable amount of personal damage themselves, so we imagine that Ruan Mei’s kit will follow a similar theme.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Ruan Mei?

Ruan Mei is another member of Nous’ Genius Society alongside Honkai Star Rail’s Herta and Honkai Star Rail’s Screwllum, specializing in biological sciences. She reportedly piqued Nous’ interest thanks to her “talent and terrifying perseverance” and she focuses her research on the origins of all life.

While she may be a genius, she’s also extremely elegant and sweet-tempered, reminding us a little bit of Genshin Impact’s Ningguang. Ruan Mei played a part in developing the Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe alongside Screwllum, Herta, and Stephen, but science isn’t the sole focus of her life. She secretly loves traditional theater, desserts, and delicate embroidery.

That’s everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail’s Ruan Mei. If you fancy checking out Hoyoverse’s open-world RPG, make sure to visit our Genshin Impact tier list, Genshin Impact codes, and Genshin Impact events guides. We also have builds for characters like Genshin Impact’s Furina and Genshin Impact’s Charlotte.