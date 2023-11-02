Honkai Star Rail Tingyun build, light cones, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s Tingyun is a stunning four-star fox girl set to prance into our hearts. With an elegant design, breathtaking dance animations, and a mischievous smile, we can’t wait to meet this adorable kitsune-kin. But who exactly is this lightning-wielding livewire, and what can we expect from her gameplay? Here’s what we know.

Want to get ahead of the game? Check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail characters, and Honkai Star Rail codes guides. We’ve also got a heap of other builds, including our Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan, Honkai Star Rail Sushang, and Honkai Star Rail March 7th guides.

Here’s everything in our best Honkai Star Rail Tingyun build:

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Tingyun build?

Tingyun is a four-star lightning character that treads the path of Harmony, meaning she is best suited to a support role. She provides potent buffs through her skillset, boosting your team’s overall damage output and energy regeneration.

Tingyun’s skill sees her buff the attack of both herself and one additional ally, and her ultimate both regenerates energy for the target ally and increases their attack even further.

What’s the best light cone for Tingyun?

Tingyun has her own light cone called Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds, which compliments her kit perfectly. As such, we recommend you use that with her if you manage to pull it.

If you’re looking for an alternate, make sure it aligns with the path of The Harmony. The Battle Isn’t Over and Chorus are good options.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds Randomly applies one of the following effects at the start of the battle and whenever Tingyun takes action: Increases all allies’ attack

Increases all allies’ crit damage

Increases all allies’ energy regeneration The effect cannot be identical to the last effect applied and replaces the previous effect. The applied effect expires when Tingyun falls in battle. Effects of the same type cannot stack Gacha The Battle Isn’t Over Increases Tingyun’s energy restoration rate by 16% and restores one skill point whenever she uses her ultimate on a target ally. The target ally also restores ten energy. This effect can only trigger once per turn Gacha or the Starlight Exchange store Chorus After entering battle, increases all allies’ attack. Effects of the same type can’t stack Gacha

What are the best relics fo Tingyun?

We’re still working out the best relics for Tingyun. Currently, we believe Band of Sizzling Thunder is the best set for Tingyun’s personal damage, whereas Thief of Shooting Meteor is a great option to help her break enemy weaknesses and use her ult more often.

While not perfect for Tingyun’s kit, Space Sealing Station is the best available planar ornament set. It boosts her attack, buffing the effect she applies to allies.

Relic set Effect Obtained from Band of Sizzling Thunder Two pieces equipped: increases lightning damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: increases Tingyun’s attack by 20% for one turn after she uses her skill Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn in the Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloudford Thief of Shooting Meteor Two pieces equipped: increases break effect by 16%

Four pieces equipped: increases Tingyun’s break effect by 16%. Tingyun regenerates three energy when she inflicts weakness break on an enemy Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch in Jarilo-VI’s Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two pieces equipped: increases Tingyun’s attack by 12%. When Tingyun’s speed reaches 120 or higher, her attack increases by another 12% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Attack

Feet: Attack

Link rope: Energy regeneration

Planar sphere: Lightning damage increase

Sub-stats:

Crit damage, crit rate

Break

Attack

What are Honkai Star Rail Tingyun’s abilities?

Here are all of Tingyun’s attacks, skills, talents, and techniques.

Both her skill and ultimate offer substantial buffs for her allies, so you generally want to focus on using them as much as possible to increase the attack of your main damage dealer. The energy she offers from her ultimate can be vital in dishing out as much damage as possible in a short time frame, and the additional lightning damage offered by her skill can really enhance your DPS.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic: Dislodged (single target) Tingyun deals lightning damage equal to 50% of her attack to a single enemy Skill: Soothing Melody (support) Grants a single ally with Benediction to increase their attack by 25%, up to 15% of Tingyun’s current attack. When the ally with Benediction attacks, they deal additional lightning damage equal to 20% of their attack once. Benediction lasts for three turns and is only effective on the most recent receiver of Tingyun’s skill Ultimate: Amidst the Rejoicing Clouds (support) Tingyun regenerates the target ally’s energy by 50 and increases their damage by 20% for two turns

Talent:

Skill Effect Violet Sparknado When Tingyun attacks an enemy, the ally with Benediction immediately deals additional lightning damage equal to 30% of their attack to the same enemy

Technique:

Skill Effect Gentle Breeze Tingyun immediately regenerates 50 energy upon using her technique

Traces:

Trace Effect Nourished Joviality After using her skill, Tingyun’s speed increases by 20% for one turn Knell Subdual Increases basic attack damage by 40% Jubilant Passage Tingyun immediately regenerates five energy at the start of her turn

What are Honkai Star Rail Tingyun’s eidolons?

Like constellations in Genshin Impact, eidolons are special buffs you can unlock after pulling more than one copy of a character. Here are each of Tingyun’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect E1: Windfall of Lucky Springs The ally with Benediction’s speed increases by 20% for one turn after Tingyun uses her ultimate E2: Gainfully Gives, Givingly Gains The ally with Benediction regenerates five energy after defeating an enemy. This effect can only trigger once per turn E3: Halcyon Bequest Increases the level of Tingyun’s ultimate by two (up to a maximum of level 15), and her basic attack by one (up to a maximum of level ten) E4: Jovial Versatility Increases the damage multiplier of Benediction by 20% E5: Sauntering Coquette Increases the level of Tingyun’s skill by two (up to a maximum of level 15), and her talent by two (up to a maximum of level ten) E6: Peace Brings Wealth to All Increases the energy Tingyun’s ultimate regenerates for the target ally by ten

What are Honkai Star Rail Tingyun’s ascension materials?

You can get Tingyun all the way up to level 80, but you need to use a certain set of materials at specific intervals in order to raise her ascension level. Here are all of Tingyun’s ascension materials.

You can get the immortal materials from the mara-struck enemies on the Xianzhou Luofu, from Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe and assignment rewards, or from the embers exchange store. The lightning crown of the past shadow materials come from the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Jarilo-VI’s Backwater Pass.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3.2k Four immortal scionette 30 6.4k Eight immortal scionette 40 12.8k Five immortal aeroblossom and two lightning crown of the past shadow 50 32k Eight immortal aeroblossom and five lightning crown of the past shadow 60 64k Five immortal lumintwig and 15 lightning crown of the past shadow 70 128k Seven immortal lumintwig and 28 lightning crown of the past shadow

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Tingyun?

Tingyun is a silver-tongued Foxian girl and the Head Representative of the Whistling Flames merchant guild. She captivates her eager audiences with her enchanting tales and wonderful way with words – though she may be a little opportunistic when it comes to shilling her goods. Check out the official HoyoLab post to find out more about her.

That’s all we’ve got on Honkai Star Rail’s Tingyun. Check out our Genshin Impact events, Genshin Impact tier list, and Genshin Impact banners guide to keep on top of Hoyoverse’s other massive hit. Alternatively, you can set out on a fresh adventure with our list of the best games like Genshin Impact.