Honkai Star Rail Serval build, light cones, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s Serval is the eldest daughter of the Landau family, but couldn’t be more different than her brother Gepard. A butt-kicking, guitar-shredding, four-star lightning character, she works as a mechanic by day, but is off rocking out at gigs and zappin’ down enemies by night. So let’s dive into the best Honkai Star Rail Serval build, featuring her skills, best light cones and relics, and more.

Here’s the best Honkai Star Rail Serval build:

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Serval build?

Serval is a four-star lightning character who treads the path of the Erudition, meaning she’s capable of dishing out powerful multi-target, AoE damage, and can apply lightning damage over time. Therefore, she’s best suited to the role of DPS or sub-DPS, and excels most when facing groups of multiple enemies.

Serval’s lightning damage scales with attack, so we recommend building her with plenty of attack to really boost those numbers. We also advise giving her a healthy amount of energy regeneration, so that she can use her ultimate more frequently.

What’s the best light cone for Serval?

Serval has her own unique, four-star light cone called Make the World Clamor, which boosts her energy when she enters battle and increases her ultimate damage. This, of course, is a great option for her, as it caters to her specific playstyle.

If you’re looking for a five-star option, we recommend Himeko’s Night on the Milky Way, which boosts her attack based on how many enemies are on the field, and further increases her damage when you inflict a weakness break on an enemy.

For a three-star option, we recommend either Data Bank or Passkey, but you can ultimately try out any light cone you like as long as it aligns with the path of the Erudition, otherwise its skill won’t activate.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Make the World Clamor Increases the wearer’s ultimate damage by 24%, and allows them to regenerate 20 energy immediately upon entering battle Gacha Night on the Milky Way For every enemy on the field, the wearer’s attack increases by 9%, for a maximum of five stacks. When you inflict weakness break on an enemy, the wearer’s damage dealt increases by 30% for one turn Gacha or the Starlight Exchange shop Data Bank Increases the wearer’s ultimate damage by 28% Gacha Passkey After the wearer uses their skill, they regenerate eight energy. This can only occur once per turn Gacha

What are the best relics for Serval?

You can equip Serval with a maximum of six relics – with four slots for a standard set, and two slots for one of the Simulated Universe sets. In the four main slots, we recommend equipping her with four pieces of Band of Sizzling Thunder to boost her attack and lightning damage, or four pieces of Musketeer of Wild Wheat, which is an accessible, all-rounder DPS set. You can also equip two of each to get a boost to both her attack and lightning damage.

For the other two slots, we recommend Space Sealing Station, which increases her attack, or Sprightly Vonwacq, which boosts her energy regeneration.

Relic set Effect Obtained from Band of Sizzling Thunder Two equipped: increases lightning damage by 10%

Four equipped: increases Serval’s attack by 25% for one turn after she uses her skill Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn in the Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloudford Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 10%

Four equipped: increases Serval’s speed by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relics Effects How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two equipped: increases Serval’s attack by 12%. When Serval’s speed reaches 120 or higher, her attack increases by another 12% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Sprightly Vonwacq Two equipped: increases Serval’s energy regeneration rate by 5%. When Serval’s speed reaches 120 or higher, her action advances forward by 40% immediately upon entering battle Immersion Reward devices in World 4 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Here are the stats we recommend focusing on when choosing a set of relics for Serval.

Main stats:

Feet: attack%

attack% Neck: lightning damage bonus

lightning damage bonus Article: crit or effect hit rate

Sub-stats:

Lightning damage bonus

Attack%

Crit rate/damage

Effect hit rate

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Serval attacks?

Here are all of Serval’s attacks. Her basic attack is the only single-target part of her kit, and doesn’t deal much damage.

Generally, we recommend trying to save up skill points before her turn so you can use her skill as often as possible, as it has a high chance to apply the powerful shock DoT to her enemies. After enemies are shocked, it’s the perfect time to pop her ultimate to increase the duration of the DoT.

Active:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Roaring Thunderclap Deal 50% of Serval’s attack as lightning damage to a target enemy Skill: Lightning Flash Deal 60% of Serval’s attack as lightning damage to a target enemy, and 30% of Serval’s attack as lightning damage to enemies adjacent to the target. Additionally, there’s a 80% base chance for enemies hit by the attack to be shocked for two turns. While shocked, enemies take 40% of Serval’s attack as lightning DoT (damage over time) at the start of each turn Ultimate: Here Comes the Mechanical Fever Deal 108% of Serval’s attack as lightning damage to all enemies. Also increases the duration of shock on enemies by two turns

Talent:

Skill Effect Galvanic Chords After attacking, deal an additional 30% of Serval’s attack as lightning damage to all shocked enemies

Technique:

Skill Effect Good Night, Belobog After entering battle, Serval deals 50% of her attack as lightning damage to a random enemy. Additionally, all enemies have a 100% base chance to be shocked for three turns. While shocked, enemies take 50% of Serval’s attack as lightning DoT at the start of each turn

Traces:

Traces Effect Rock ‘n’ Roll Serval’s skill has a 20% increased base chance to shock enemies String Vibration Serval immediately regenerates 15 energy at the beginning of the battle Mania Upon defeating an enemy Serval’s attack increases by 20% for two turns

What are Honkai Star Rail Serval’s eidolons?

Eidolons are similar to Genshin Impact’s constellations. If you gain more than one copy of Serval, you can unlock one of her six eidolons. Here are all the bonuses her eidolons give.

Eidolon Effect E1: Echo Chamber Serval’s basic attack deals lightning damage equal to 60% of her basic attack damage to a random enemy adjacent to the basic attack target E2: Encore! Every time her talent triggers to deal additional damage, Serval regenerates four energy E3: Listen, the Heartbeat of the Gears Increases the level of Serval’s skill by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten E4: Make Some Noise! Serval’s Ultimate has a 100% chance to apply shock to any enemies not currently shocked. This shock has the same effects as the shock applied by her skill E5: Belobog’s Loudest Roar! Increases the level of Serval’s ultimate and talent by two, to a maximum of level 15 E6: This Song Rocks to Heaven! Serval deals 30% more damage to shocked enemies

What are Honkai Star Rail Serval’s ascension materials?

You can level Serval all the way up to 80 but, in addition to the EXP logs, you also need a set of materials to ascend her at certain intervals. Here are all of the materials you need to fully ascend her to max level.

You can get silvermane badges, insignias, and medals from the silvermane enemies on Jarilo-VI, assignment and Honkai Star Rail simulated universe rewards, the embers exchange store, and more. The lightning crown of the past shadow materials come from the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes.

Required level Credits Ascension materials 20 3.2k Five silvermane badges 30 6.4k Ten silvermane badges 40 12.8k Six silvermane insignias and three lightning crown of the past shadow 50 32k Nine silvermane insignias and seven lightning crown of the past shadow 60 64k Six silvermane medals and 20 lightning crown of the past shadow 70 128k Nine silvermane medals and 35 lightning crown of the past shadow

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Serval?

Honkai Star Rail’s Seval is the eldest daughter of the renowned Landau family, and a sister to Gepard. She’s a mechanic that has a workshop in Belabog, but often performs at rock ‘n’ roll gigs in her spare time, shredding her guitar to entertain the masses.

Serval’s English voice actor is Natalie Van Sistine, who you may recognize from her work as Lesley in Mobile Legends, Holo Halo Pele from Smite, or one of her many anime appearances. In the Japanese version, popular voice actor Aimi takes up the voice of Serval. Aimi has also voiced many notable characters in the past, including Parfait Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, Higana in Pokémon Masters, and heaps more.

