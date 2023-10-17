Let’s be honest, unless cookies have chocolate chips in them, they’re not great, and that’s especially true for the virtual kind. If you agree to them while online and decide you don’t want them, we’re here to assist you as we explain how to delete iPhone cookies. Don’t worry, it’s a simple process, and we even go into how you can block cookies on your Apple device as well.

How do I delete iPhone cookies?

The primary reason you might want to delete cookies from your iPhone is to ensure the web pages in Safari load at a good speed, as well as being able to load new versions of web pages. If you want to delete your cache and cookies on your iPhone, there are just a couple of steps to follow:

Go to settings on your device

Search for Safari

Click on it

Select clear history and website data

That’s it, yes, it really is that simple. If you go in and the button is grey instead of blue, that’s okay, it just means there are no cookies or cache to clear.

While that’s the main way to delete iPhone cookies, there’s a second option if you want to keep your browser history:

Go to settings on your device

Search for Safari

Click on it

Go to advanced

Select website data

Hit remove all website data

How do I block cookies on iPhone?

Privacy is everything, and it’s getting increasingly more difficult to keep it while on the internet. Through cookies, websites can get some information about you and companies can track you. An example of this is targeted ads, without cookies, websites can’t tailor specific ads to you. Should you want to block cookies to save yourself any hassle with them down the line, just follow these steps:

Go to settings on your device

Search for Safari

Click on it

Go to advanced

Select block all cookies

Remember, if you do choose to block cookies you might not have access to some sites anymore – websites tend to tell you if it requires your acceptance of cookies to access it. If they were chocolate chip cookies, you’d probably accept them, no question.

