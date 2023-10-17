How to delete iPhone cookies

You probably want to know how to delete iPhone cookies, which is why we’re here to give you a clear and concise breakdown of how to clean up your Safari.

How to delete iPhone cookies, a line of iphones in front of a cookie
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

How to

Let’s be honest, unless cookies have chocolate chips in them, they’re not great, and that’s especially true for the virtual kind. If you agree to them while online and decide you don’t want them, we’re here to assist you as we explain how to delete iPhone cookies. Don’t worry, it’s a simple process, and we even go into how you can block cookies on your Apple device as well.

We’re no strangers to Apple products, just look at our iPhone 15 Pro Max review and iPhone 12 review – we keep up-to-date across all generations, which is why we’re ready and willing to help you get familiar with your iOS device. We can advise on how to delete contacts on iPhone, how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone, and how to delete albums on iPhone. Just don’t get us started on the iPhone vs Samsung debate.

How do I delete iPhone cookies?

The primary reason you might want to delete cookies from your iPhone is to ensure the web pages in Safari load at a good speed, as well as being able to load new versions of web pages. If you want to delete your cache and cookies on your iPhone, there are just a couple of steps to follow:

  • Go to settings on your device
  • Search for Safari
  • Click on it
  • Select clear history and website data

That’s it, yes, it really is that simple. If you go in and the button is grey instead of blue, that’s okay, it just means there are no cookies or cache to clear.

While that’s the main way to delete iPhone cookies, there’s a second option if you want to keep your browser history:

  • Go to settings on your device
  • Search for Safari
  • Click on it
  • Go to advanced
  • Select website data
  • Hit remove all website data

A how to delete iphone cookies screenshot in front of a pink background

How do I block cookies on iPhone?

Privacy is everything, and it’s getting increasingly more difficult to keep it while on the internet. Through cookies, websites can get some information about you and companies can track you. An example of this is targeted ads, without cookies, websites can’t tailor specific ads to you. Should you want to block cookies to save yourself any hassle with them down the line, just follow these steps:

  • Go to settings on your device
  • Search for Safari
  • Click on it
  • Go to advanced
  • Select block all cookies

Remember, if you do choose to block cookies you might not have access to some sites anymore – websites tend to tell you if it requires your acceptance of cookies to access it. If they were chocolate chip cookies, you’d probably accept them, no question.

With that, you know how to delete iPhone cookies. If you’re going on a removal spree, why stop there? We have guides for how to delete LinkedIn accounts, how to delete Roblox accounts, how to delete Netflix profiles, and more.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.