If you’re trying to figure out how to delete LinkedIn accounts, you’re in the right place. Even leaving the platform alone for a week can result in an abundance of invitations, connection requests, and messages. So, we’ve put together this guide detailing how to delete Linkedin, meaning you don’t have to worry about looking like you don’t want to connect.

We also have guides on how to delete Facebook accounts, how to delete Twitter accounts, how to delete Snapchat accounts, how to delete Spotify accounts, and how to delete an Instagram account, should you want to clear even more space on your mobile device. Heck, why not check out our how to delete contacts on iPhone content to remove even more rubbish from your phone?

Anyway, onto how to delete LinkedIn accounts.

How do I delete LinkedIn accounts on iPhone and Android?

To delete your Linkedin account from the Linkedin app, follow this method:

Open the Linkedin app Click your profile picture Select ‘settings’ Hit ‘account preferences’ Scroll to ‘account magagement’ Select ‘close account’ Type a reason for leaving – the reason doesn’t matter – and enter your password Hit ‘done’

How do I delete LinkedIn accounts in browser?

Luckily, figuring out how to delete LinkedIn accounts in the browser is easy with our straightforward process. Just follow these steps:

Hit the ‘me’ button next to your profile picture Go to ‘settings and privacy’ Go to the ‘account tab’ Scroll down Tap ‘closing your LinkedIn account’ Follow the steps

How do I reopen my Linkedin account?

So, you delete Linkedin and you’re not happy. What do you do? Well, providing it’s within 14 days of deletion, you can get your account back. Just follow these steps to reopen your Linkedin account:

Go to Linkedin Input the email and password for the account you want to reopen Hit ‘sign in’ Select ‘reactivate’ on the pop-up window

There you have it, all you need to know on how to delete LinkedIn accounts. To keep removing your presence from the internet, check out our guides for how to delete Discord accounts and how to delete Twitch accounts.