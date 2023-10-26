How to delete LinkedIn accounts

We've got the guide on how to delete LinkedIn accounts if you think the time has come to leave the professional-based social platform behind.

Custom image for how to delete Linkedin accounts guide with someone putting Linkedin in the bin
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

How to

If you’re trying to figure out how to delete LinkedIn accounts, you’re in the right place. Even leaving the platform alone for a week can result in an abundance of invitations, connection requests, and messages. So, we’ve put together this guide detailing how to delete Linkedin, meaning you don’t have to worry about looking like you don’t want to connect.

We also have guides on how to delete Facebook accounts, how to delete Twitter accounts, how to delete Snapchat accounts, how to delete Spotify accounts, and how to delete an Instagram account, should you want to clear even more space on your mobile device. Heck, why not check out our how to delete contacts on iPhone content to remove even more rubbish from your phone?

Anyway, onto how to delete LinkedIn accounts.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I delete LinkedIn accounts on iPhone and Android?

To delete your Linkedin account from the Linkedin app, follow this method:

  1. Open the Linkedin app
  2. Click your profile picture
  3. Select ‘settings’
  4. Hit ‘account preferences’
  5. Scroll to ‘account magagement’
  6. Select ‘close account’
  7. Type a reason for leaving – the reason doesn’t matter – and enter your password
  8. Hit ‘done’

How do I delete LinkedIn accounts in browser?

Luckily, figuring out how to delete LinkedIn accounts in the  browser is easy with our straightforward process. Just follow these steps:

  1. Hit the ‘me’ button next to your profile picture
  2. Go to ‘settings and privacy’
  3. Go to the ‘account tab’
  4. Scroll down
  5. Tap ‘closing your LinkedIn account’
  6. Follow the steps

How do I reopen my Linkedin account?

So, you delete Linkedin and you’re not happy. What do you do? Well, providing it’s within 14 days of deletion, you can get your account back. Just follow these steps to reopen your Linkedin account:

  1. Go to Linkedin
  2. Input the email and password for the account you want to reopen
  3. Hit ‘sign in’
  4. Select ‘reactivate’ on the pop-up window

There you have it, all you need to know on how to delete LinkedIn accounts. To keep removing your presence from the internet, check out our guides for how to delete Discord accounts and how to delete Twitch accounts

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.