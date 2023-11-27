The season of Epic Myths might be coming to a close, but you can still bag a bunch of stickers with the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event. There’s also free dice and money on the line, offering you a way to bolster your resources and clear a few boards without spending your own cash in-game. We love it when the Monopoly Man is feeling generous.

What is the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event?

The Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event is a chance for you to grab some in-game rewards, like free dice, cash, and stickers, just for playing as you normally would. You get reward points for landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. The more reward points you earn, the more in-game goodies you can get your hands on. Just keep in mind that this is only a three-day event, so be sure to get playing as soon as possible.

All the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards

If you’re looking for a long list of the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards, just check out the list below. Remember, this event only runs until around midday on November 29, so be sure to get rolling the dice to pick up as many freebies as you can.

Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits task level Points needed Reward One 25 Green sticker pack Two 20 Money Three 40 15 dice Four 45 Money Five 150 75 dice Six 40 Money Seven 50 15-mins of Rent Frenzy Eight 55 Green sticker pack Nine 65 Money Ten 375 200 dice 11 60 Money 12 75 Money 13 90 Green sticker pack 14 80 Money 15 100 Ten mins of Cash Grab 16 850 500 dice 17 100 Orange sticker pack 18 110 Money 19 120 50 dice 20 115 Money 21 1.3k 700 dice 22 150 Pink sticker pack 23 160 Money 24 175 Money 25 200 Money 26 2k 1k dice 27 275 Golden orange sticker pack 28 300 Ten mins of High Roller 29 325 Money 30 400 100 dice 31 1.6k Money 32 450 150 dice 33 500 Money 34 650 Blue sticker pack 35 750 Five mins of Cash Boost 36 4.5k 2k dice 37 800 Money 38 900 Money 39 1k Blue sticker pack 40 1.5k Money 41 10k 3.8k dice 42 1.6k Purple sticker pack 43 1.7k 20-mins of High Roller 44 1.8k Money 45 7k Money 46 2k 800 dice 47 3k Blue sticker pack 48 3.5k Money 49 4k Money 50 17.5k Golden blue sticker pack and 7.5k dice

