We’ve got all the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards in one place, so you can keep track of the freebies you’ve got coming your way.

The season of Epic Myths might be coming to a close, but you can still bag a bunch of stickers with the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event. There’s also free dice and money on the line, offering you a way to bolster your resources and clear a few boards without spending your own cash in-game. We love it when the Monopoly Man is feeling generous.

What is the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event?

The Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event is a chance for you to grab some in-game rewards, like free dice, cash, and stickers, just for playing as you normally would. You get reward points for landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. The more reward points you earn, the more in-game goodies you can get your hands on. Just keep in mind that this is only a three-day event, so be sure to get playing as soon as possible.

All the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards

If you’re looking for a long list of the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards, just check out the list below. Remember, this event only runs until around midday on November 29, so be sure to get rolling the dice to pick up as many freebies as you can.

Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits task level Points needed Reward
One 25 Green sticker pack
Two 20 Money
Three 40 15 dice
Four 45 Money
Five 150 75 dice
Six 40 Money
Seven 50 15-mins of Rent Frenzy
Eight 55 Green sticker pack
Nine 65 Money
Ten 375 200 dice
11 60 Money
12 75 Money
13 90 Green sticker pack
14 80 Money
15 100 Ten mins of Cash Grab
16 850 500 dice
17 100 Orange sticker pack
18 110 Money
19 120 50 dice
20 115 Money
21 1.3k 700 dice
22 150 Pink sticker pack
23 160 Money
24 175 Money
25 200 Money
26 2k 1k dice
27 275 Golden orange sticker pack
28 300 Ten mins of High Roller
29 325 Money
30 400 100 dice
31 1.6k Money
32 450 150 dice
33 500 Money
34 650 Blue sticker pack
35 750 Five mins of Cash Boost
36 4.5k 2k dice
37 800 Money
38 900 Money
39 1k Blue sticker pack
40 1.5k Money
41 10k 3.8k dice
42 1.6k Purple sticker pack
43 1.7k 20-mins of High Roller
44 1.8k Money
45 7k Money
46 2k 800 dice
47 3k Blue sticker pack
48 3.5k Money
49 4k Money
50 17.5k Golden blue sticker pack and 7.5k dice

