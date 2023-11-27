The season of Epic Myths might be coming to a close, but you can still bag a bunch of stickers with the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event. There’s also free dice and money on the line, offering you a way to bolster your resources and clear a few boards without spending your own cash in-game. We love it when the Monopoly Man is feeling generous.
For more from Scopely’s mobile board game, be sure to check out our guides to Monopoly Go stickers and Monopoly Go free dice. Or, if you’re more of a Roblox fan, see our Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes guides. The latter includes Anime Adventures codes, Haze Piece codes, Sakura Stand codes, Tower Defense X codes, and Anime Spirits codes.
What is the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event?
The Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event is a chance for you to grab some in-game rewards, like free dice, cash, and stickers, just for playing as you normally would. You get reward points for landing on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. The more reward points you earn, the more in-game goodies you can get your hands on. Just keep in mind that this is only a three-day event, so be sure to get playing as soon as possible.
All the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards
If you’re looking for a long list of the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards, just check out the list below. Remember, this event only runs until around midday on November 29, so be sure to get rolling the dice to pick up as many freebies as you can.
|Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|25
|Green sticker pack
|Two
|20
|Money
|Three
|40
|15 dice
|Four
|45
|Money
|Five
|150
|75 dice
|Six
|40
|Money
|Seven
|50
|15-mins of Rent Frenzy
|Eight
|55
|Green sticker pack
|Nine
|65
|Money
|Ten
|375
|200 dice
|11
|60
|Money
|12
|75
|Money
|13
|90
|Green sticker pack
|14
|80
|Money
|15
|100
|Ten mins of Cash Grab
|16
|850
|500 dice
|17
|100
|Orange sticker pack
|18
|110
|Money
|19
|120
|50 dice
|20
|115
|Money
|21
|1.3k
|700 dice
|22
|150
|Pink sticker pack
|23
|160
|Money
|24
|175
|Money
|25
|200
|Money
|26
|2k
|1k dice
|27
|275
|Golden orange sticker pack
|28
|300
|Ten mins of High Roller
|29
|325
|Money
|30
|400
|100 dice
|31
|1.6k
|Money
|32
|450
|150 dice
|33
|500
|Money
|34
|650
|Blue sticker pack
|35
|750
|Five mins of Cash Boost
|36
|4.5k
|2k dice
|37
|800
|Money
|38
|900
|Money
|39
|1k
|Blue sticker pack
|40
|1.5k
|Money
|41
|10k
|3.8k dice
|42
|1.6k
|Purple sticker pack
|43
|1.7k
|20-mins of High Roller
|44
|1.8k
|Money
|45
|7k
|Money
|46
|2k
|800 dice
|47
|3k
|Blue sticker pack
|48
|3.5k
|Money
|49
|4k
|Money
|50
|17.5k
|Golden blue sticker pack and 7.5k dice
There you have it, all the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits rewards. For freebies in more marvelous mobile games, check out our guides to Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, Coin Master free spins, and Bingo Blitz free credits.