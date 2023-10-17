Muscle Evolution codes October 2023

Muscle Evolution codes might feel like cheating, but hey, you’re here to build some virtual muscle, so let’s do this. In this Roblox experience, you can train to build up your health, the amount of damage you inflict in a fight, and develop those evasive skills that might just give you the upper hand.

Or, for some other freebies, head on over to our Genshin Impact codes, Anime Adventures codes, Project Slayers codes, A One Piece Game codes, Project Mugetsu codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes guides. We also happen to have a list of the best Roblox games, should you want to see what else is out there.

Muscle Evolution codes

Active codes:



FreePet – pet

– pet 3Klikes – rewards

Expired codes:

1Klikes

What are Muscle Evolution codes?

Muscle Evolution codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies to make your fitness journey that bit easier. The developer, StudioRE, tends to release new ones for each milestone hit, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page if you want to stay up to date with all the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Muscle Evolution codes?

To redeem Muscle Evolution codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Muscle Evolution

Tap the codes box

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Muscle Evolution codes. If you want to bring your fitness journey into the real world, jog on over to our best running games list.