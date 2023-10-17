Muscle Evolution codes October 2023

This Roblox Muscle Evolution codes guide is full of useful items to help you build some muscle and show off your virtual strength.

October 17, 2023 We checked for new Muscle Evolution codes for our list.

Muscle Evolution codes might feel like cheating, but hey, you’re here to build some virtual muscle, so let’s do this. In this Roblox experience, you can train to build up your health, the amount of damage you inflict in a fight, and develop those evasive skills that might just give you the upper hand.

Muscle Evolution codes

Active codes:

  • FreePet – pet
  • 3Klikes – rewards

Expired codes:

  • 1Klikes

What are Muscle Evolution codes?

Muscle Evolution codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies to make your fitness journey that bit easier. The developer, StudioRE, tends to release new ones for each milestone hit, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page if you want to stay up to date with all the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Muscle Evolution codes?

To redeem Muscle Evolution codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Muscle Evolution
  • Tap the codes box
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Muscle Evolution codes. If you want to bring your fitness journey into the real world, jog on over to our best running games list.

