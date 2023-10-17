All the latest OSRS updates 2023

All these years after the release of the famous fantasy game, the occasional OSRS update provides the game with a new lease of life and offers something a little different from the norm. So, we’re listing every Old School RuneScape update as it arrives, making it easier for you to stay up to date with all the latest content arriving in the game.

All the latest OSRS updates

Below, you can find all the latest OSRS updates in chronological order. Be sure to bookmark this page for any patch notes in the future.

The Scar Essence Mine – September 27

The Scar Essence Mine update is a boon for those who are in dire need of more runes, especially for items such as the Scythe of Vitur and the Sanguinesti Staff. However, there is a pre-requisite here in that you first need at least level 66 mining and to have unlocked the Abyssal Scar from the Desert Treasure II questline. We’ve got more highlights from this update below.

More rune availability

Tree stumps fix

Various bug fixes

The Path of Glouphrie – September 13

This update is a sequel to The Eyes of Glouphrie, providing extra in-game story content and a fresh dungeon to explore. We’ve got all the highlights from the update below. Just keep in mind that you need to have completed The Eyes of Glouphrie, Waterfall Quest, and Tree Gnome Village to access this content.

New to OSRS Poison Waste dungeon

Fresh story content

The Warped Sceptre item

Mobile TLI beta

For the full update notes, check out the official Old School RuneScape site.

DMM Tweaks, Upcoming Launcher Changes & more! – September 14

Not all updates can be incredibly exciting ones, but it’s still worth seeing what’s arriving in-game. This OSRC update brings new changes to the Jagex launcher, as well as changes to the in-game effects of the Ring of Life and Trinket of Fairies items.

Deadman: Apocalypse – August 23

An iconic game mode returns with the Deadman: Apocalypse update, revitalizing one of the most brutal ways to play the game. For those that don’t know, in Deadman mode, also known as DDM, the game turns into a chaotic PvP battle to stay alive. Apocalypse is a fresh variant of the game mode, introducing the concept of ‘breaches’, where you have to face off against random swarms of enemies. For all the highlights, check out the bullet points below.

New Deadman: Apocalypse game mode

$25,000 prize pool

Corrupted Weaponry

