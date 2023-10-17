All the latest OSRS updates 2023

If you’re an Old School RuneScape fan looking for details on the latest OSRS update, we’ve got all you need to catch up and get questing.

Screenshot of an Old School RuneScape character looking at a map for OSRS update guide
Connor Christie's Avatar

Published:

All these years after the release of the famous fantasy game, the occasional OSRS update provides the game with a new lease of life and offers something a little different from the norm. So, we’re listing every Old School RuneScape update as it arrives, making it easier for you to stay up to date with all the latest content arriving in the game.

To grab some RPG freebies while you’re here, check out our AFK Arena codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Genshin Impact codes. Or, if you’re more of a Roblox fan, check out our Roblox game codes, including links to Blade Ball codes, Project Slayers codes, Sword Warriors codes, and more.

All the latest OSRS updates

Below, you can find all the latest OSRS updates in chronological order. Be sure to bookmark this page for any patch notes in the future.

The Scar Essence Mine – September 27

The Scar Essence Mine update is a boon for those who are in dire need of more runes, especially for items such as the Scythe of Vitur and the Sanguinesti Staff. However, there is a pre-requisite here in that you first need at least level 66 mining and to have unlocked the Abyssal Scar from the Desert Treasure II questline. We’ve got more highlights from this update below.

  • More rune availability
  • Tree stumps fix
  • Various bug fixes

The Path of Glouphrie – September 13

This update is a sequel to The Eyes of Glouphrie, providing extra in-game story content and a fresh dungeon to explore. We’ve got all the highlights from the update below. Just keep in mind that you need to have completed The Eyes of Glouphrie, Waterfall Quest, and Tree Gnome Village to access this content.

  • New to OSRS Poison Waste dungeon
  • Fresh story content
  • The Warped Sceptre item
  • Mobile TLI beta

For the full update notes, check out the official Old School RuneScape site.

YouTube Thumbnail

DMM Tweaks, Upcoming Launcher Changes & more! – September 14

Not all updates can be incredibly exciting ones, but it’s still worth seeing what’s arriving in-game. This OSRC update brings new changes to the Jagex launcher, as well as changes to the in-game effects of the Ring of Life and Trinket of Fairies items.

Deadman: Apocalypse – August 23

An iconic game mode returns with the Deadman: Apocalypse update, revitalizing one of the most brutal ways to play the game. For those that don’t know, in Deadman mode, also known as DDM, the game turns into a chaotic PvP battle to stay alive. Apocalypse is a fresh variant of the game mode, introducing the concept of ‘breaches’, where you have to face off against random swarms of enemies. For all the highlights, check out the bullet points below.

  • New Deadman: Apocalypse game mode
  • $25,000 prize pool
  • Corrupted Weaponry

There you have it, all the latest OSRS updates in order of release. If you’re looking for more old-school delights, see our guides to Temple Run online and Doodle Jump online. Or, if you’d prefer some daily freebies, check out our guides to Coin Master free spins, Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, and Match Master free links.

Connor is a writer and pop-culture fiend with experience writing for Wargamer and The Digital Fix. When he’s not crafting Marvel Snap decks, you can find him solving puzzles in Candy Crush, summoning in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, or hunting down fresh Roblox codes. Since arriving at Pocket Tactics, he’s been to Japan to cover the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS, while also writing plenty of reviews of the latest Nintendo games. His expert gaming opinion is that Stardew Valley is still the only farming game worth playing in the year 2023.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.