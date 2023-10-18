Gigantamax Pokémon and how to get them

Pokémon Sword and Shield brings us to Galar, where an impressive phenomenon appears – it’s Gigantamax Pokémon that get a new move and a snazzy form to boot. In our guide, we explain how to get every available Gigantamax form, along with what they are, and which moves you get.
Here’s every Gigantamax Pokémon you can get in Sword and Shield.
- Alcremie
- Appletun
- Blastoise
- Butterfree
- Centiskorch
- Charizard
- Cinderace
- Coalossal
- Copperajah
- Corviknight
- Drednaw
- Duraludon
- Eevee
- Flapple
- Garbodor
- Gengar
- Grimmsnarl
- Hatterene
- Inteleon
- Kingler
- Lapras
- Machamp
- Meltan
- Meowth
- Orbeetle
- Pikachu
- Rillaboom
- Sandaconda
- Snorlax
- Toxtricity
- Urshifu (rapid strike)
- Urshifu (single strike)
- Venusaur
Alcremie
Type: Fairy
G-max move: Finale
G-max move type: Dark
How to obtain: Find it in the Bridge Field area.
Appletun
Type: Grass/dragon
G-max move: Sweetness
G-max move type: Grass
How to obtain: Find it in the Dappled Grove area in Pokémon Shield only.
Blastoise
Type: Water
G-max move: Cannonade
G-max move type: Water
How to obtain: Find it in the Workout Sea and Stepping-Stone Sea areas on the Isle of Armor.
Butterfree
Type: Bug/flying
G-max move: Befuddle
G-max move type: Bug
How to obtain: Find it in the Rolling Fields area.
Centiskorch
Type: Fire/bug
G-max move: Centiferno
G-max move type: Fire
How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wilderness area.
Charizard
Type: Fire/flying
G-max move: Wildfire
G-max move type: Fire
How to obtain: Find it in the Lake of Outrage area.
Cinderace
Type: Fire
G-max move: Fireball
G-max move type: Fire
How to obtain: Obtainable as a reward for your starter Cinderace with the Isle of Armor DLC.
Coalossal
Type: Rock/fire
G-max move: Volcalith
G-max move type: Rock
How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Seat area in Pokémon Sword only.
Copperajah
Type: Steel
G-max move: Steelsurge
G-max move type: Steel
How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wilderness area.
Corviknight
Type: Flying/steel
G-max move: Wind Rage
G-max move type: Flying
How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Cap area.
Drednaw
Type: Water/rock
G-max move: Stonesurge
G-max move type: Water
How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Cap area.
Duraludon
Type: Steel/dragon
G-max move: Depletion
G-max move type: Dragon
How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Seat area.
Eevee
Type: Normal
G-max move: Cuddle
G-max move type: Normal
How to obtain: Find it at the Meetup Spot, if you have Let’s Go Eevee save data on your Switch.
Flapple
Type: Grass/dragon
G-max move: Tartness
G-max move type: Grass
How to obtain: Find it in the Dappled Grove area in Pokémon Sword only.
Garbodor
Type: Poison
G-max move: Malodor
G-max move type: Poison
How to obtain: Find it in the East Lake Axewell area.
Gengar
Type: Ghost/poison
G-max move: Terror
G-max move type: Ghost
How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wildnerness area in Pokémon Shield only.
Grimmsnarl
Type: Dark/fairy
G-max move: Snooze
G-max move type: Dark
How to obtain: Find it in the Dusty Bowl area.
Hatterene
Type: Psychic/fairy
G-max move: Smite
G-max move type: Fairy
How to obtain: Find it in the Bridge Field area.
Inteleon
Type: Water
G-max move: Hydrosnipe
G-max move type: Water
How to obtain: Obtainable as a reward for your starter Inteleon with the Isle of Armor DLC.
Kingler
Type: Water
G-max move: Foam Burst
G-max move type: Water
How to obtain: Find it in West Lake Axewell and South Lake Miloch areas.
Lapras
Type: Water/ice
G-max move: Resonance
G-max move type: Ice
How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Seat area in Pokémon Shield only.
Machamp
Type: Fighting
G-max move: Chi Strike
G-max move type: Fighting
How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wildnerness area in Pokémon Sword only.
Meltan
Type: Steel
G-max move: Meltdown
G-max move type: Steel
How to obtain: Obtainable through Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home connectivity.
Meowth
Type: Normal
G-max move: Gold Rush
G-max move type: Normal
How to obtain: Reward for special event raid battles in Sword and Shield.
Orbeetle
Type: Bug/psychic
G-max move: Gravitas
G-max move type: Psychic
How to obtain: Find it in the Bridge Field and Dappled Grove areas.
Pikachu
Type: Electric
G-max move: Volt Crash
G-max move type: Electric
How to obtain: Find it at the Meetup Spot, if you have Let’s Go Pikachu save data on your Switch.
Rillaboom
Type: Grass
G-max move: Drum Solo
G-max move type: Grass
How to obtain: Obtainable as a reward for your starter Rillaboom with the Isle of Armor DLC.
Sandaconda
Type: Ground
G-max move: Sandblast
G-max move type: Ground
How to obtain: Find it in the Dusty Bowl area.
Snorlax
Type: Normal
G-max move: Replenish
G-max move type: Normal
How to obtain: Reward for special event raid battles in Sword and Shield.
Toxtricity
Type: Electric/poison
G-max move: Stun Shock
G-max move type: Electric
How to obtain: Reward for special event raid battles in Sword and Shield.
Urshifu (rapid strike)
Type: Fighting/dark
G-max move: One Blow
G-max move type: Dark
How to obtain: Give Urshifu a max soup.
Urshifu (single strike)
Type: Fighting/water
G-max move: Rapid Flow
G-max move type: Water
How to obtain: Give Urshifu a max soup.
Venusaur
Type: Grass/poison
G-max move: Vine Lash
G-max move type: Grass
How to obtain: Find it in the Forest of Focus and Training Lowlands on the Isle of Armor.
What are Gigantamax Pokémon?
You may be wondering what Gigantamax Pokémon really are – well, they’re a special kind of Dynamax Pokémon found in Sword and Shield. In order to Dynamax your Pokemon, you need a Dynamax Band.
Every Pokémon can Dynamax, but not every Pokémon can Gigantamax. To check whether your critters can, take a look at their summary page. If there’s a small, red icon next to their name, they can Gigantamax.
Pokémon with the ability can temporarily change into Gigantamax forms on the battlefield, giving them a new and very strong move to use, a special look, and boosted HP. They can use Dynamax moves as well as their own G-max moves.
There you have it – how to get every Gigantamax Pokémon available in Sword and Shield, and the Isle of Armor DLC.