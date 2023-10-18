Gigantamax Pokémon and how to get them

Let’s see what Gigantamax Pokémon you can get in Sword and Shield, which moves they gain, and where they are located within the Galar region.

Three Gigantamax Pokémon forms on a light red background
Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield brings us to Galar, where an impressive phenomenon appears – it’s Gigantamax Pokémon that get a new move and a snazzy form to boot. In our guide, we explain how to get every available Gigantamax form, along with what they are, and which moves you get.

Here’s every Gigantamax Pokémon you can get in Sword and Shield.

Gigantamax Pokémon Alcremie form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Alcremie

Type: Fairy
G-max move: Finale
G-max move type: Dark
How to obtain: Find it in the Bridge Field area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Appletun form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Appletun

Type: Grass/dragon
G-max move: Sweetness
G-max move type: Grass
How to obtain: Find it in the Dappled Grove area in Pokémon Shield only.

Gigantamax Pokémon Blastoise form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Blastoise

Type: Water
G-max move: Cannonade
G-max move type: Water
How to obtain: Find it in the Workout Sea and Stepping-Stone Sea areas on the Isle of Armor.

Gigantamax Pokémon Butterfree form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Butterfree

Type: Bug/flying
G-max move: Befuddle
G-max move type: Bug
How to obtain: Find it in the Rolling Fields area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Centiskorch form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Centiskorch

Type: Fire/bug
G-max move: Centiferno
G-max move type: Fire
How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wilderness area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Charizard form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Charizard

Type: Fire/flying
G-max move: Wildfire
G-max move type: Fire
How to obtain: Find it in the Lake of Outrage area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Cinderace form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Cinderace

Type: Fire
G-max move: Fireball
G-max move type: Fire
How to obtain: Obtainable as a reward for your starter Cinderace with the Isle of Armor DLC.

Gigantamax Pokémon Coalossal's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Coalossal

Type: Rock/fire
G-max move: Volcalith
G-max move type: Rock
How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Seat area in Pokémon Sword only.

Gigantamax Pokémon Copperajah's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Copperajah

Type: Steel
G-max move: Steelsurge
G-max move type: Steel
How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wilderness area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Corviknight's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Corviknight

Type: Flying/steel
G-max move: Wind Rage
G-max move type: Flying
How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Cap area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Drednaw's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Drednaw

Type: Water/rock
G-max move: Stonesurge
G-max move type: Water
How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Cap area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Duraludon's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Duraludon

Type: Steel/dragon
G-max move: Depletion
G-max move type: Dragon
How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Seat area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Eevee's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Eevee

Type: Normal
G-max move: Cuddle
G-max move type: Normal
How to obtain: Find it at the Meetup Spot, if you have Let’s Go Eevee save data on your Switch.

Gigantamax Pokémon Flapple's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Flapple

Type: Grass/dragon
G-max move: Tartness
G-max move type: Grass
How to obtain: Find it in the Dappled Grove area in Pokémon Sword only.

Gigantamax Pokémon Garbodor's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Garbodor

Type: Poison
G-max move: Malodor
G-max move type: Poison
How to obtain: Find it in the East Lake Axewell area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Gengar's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Gengar

Type: Ghost/poison
G-max move: Terror
G-max move type: Ghost
How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wildnerness area in Pokémon Shield only.

Gigantamax Pokémon Grimmsnarl's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Grimmsnarl

Type: Dark/fairy
G-max move: Snooze
G-max move type: Dark
How to obtain: Find it in the Dusty Bowl area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Hatterene's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Hatterene

Type: Psychic/fairy
G-max move: Smite
G-max move type: Fairy
How to obtain: Find it in the Bridge Field area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Inteleon's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Inteleon

Type: Water
G-max move: Hydrosnipe
G-max move type: Water
How to obtain: Obtainable as a reward for your starter Inteleon with the Isle of Armor DLC.

Gigantamax Pokémon Kingler's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Kingler

Type: Water
G-max move: Foam Burst
G-max move type: Water
How to obtain: Find it in West Lake Axewell and South Lake Miloch areas.

Gigantamax Pokémon Lapras' form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Lapras

Type: Water/ice
G-max move: Resonance
G-max move type: Ice
How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Seat area in Pokémon Shield only.

Gigantamax Pokémon Machamp's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Machamp

Type: Fighting
G-max move: Chi Strike
G-max move type: Fighting
How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wildnerness area in Pokémon Sword only.

Gigantamax Pokémon Meltan's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Meltan

Type: Steel
G-max move: Meltdown
G-max move type: Steel
How to obtain: Obtainable through Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home connectivity.

Gigantamax Pokémon Meowth's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Meowth

Type: Normal
G-max move: Gold Rush
G-max move type: Normal
How to obtain: Reward for special event raid battles in Sword and Shield.

Gigantamax Pokémon Orbeetle's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Orbeetle

Type: Bug/psychic
G-max move: Gravitas
G-max move type: Psychic
How to obtain: Find it in the Bridge Field and Dappled Grove areas.

Gigantamax Pokémon Pikachu's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Pikachu

Type: Electric
G-max move: Volt Crash
G-max move type: Electric
How to obtain: Find it at the Meetup Spot, if you have Let’s Go Pikachu save data on your Switch.

Gigantamax Pokémon Rillaboom's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Rillaboom

Type: Grass
G-max move: Drum Solo
G-max move type: Grass
How to obtain: Obtainable as a reward for your starter Rillaboom with the Isle of Armor DLC.

Gigantamax Pokémon Sandaconda's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Sandaconda

Type: Ground
G-max move: Sandblast
G-max move type: Ground
How to obtain: Find it in the Dusty Bowl area.

Gigantamax Pokémon Snorlax's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Snorlax

Type: Normal
G-max move: Replenish
G-max move type: Normal
How to obtain: Reward for special event raid battles in Sword and Shield.

Gigantamax Pokémon Toxtricity's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Toxtricity

Type: Electric/poison
G-max move: Stun Shock
G-max move type: Electric
How to obtain: Reward for special event raid battles in Sword and Shield.

Gigantamax Pokémon Urshifu rapid strike's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Urshifu (rapid strike)

Type: Fighting/dark
G-max move: One Blow
G-max move type: Dark
How to obtain: Give Urshifu a max soup.

Gigantamax Pokémon Urshifu single strike's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Urshifu (single strike)

Type: Fighting/water
G-max move: Rapid Flow
G-max move type: Water
How to obtain: Give Urshifu a max soup.

Gigantamax Pokémon Venusaur's form on a themed Pocket Tactics background

Venusaur

Type: Grass/poison
G-max move: Vine Lash
G-max move type: Grass
How to obtain: Find it in the Forest of Focus and Training Lowlands on the Isle of Armor.

What are Gigantamax Pokémon?

You may be wondering what Gigantamax Pokémon really are – well, they’re a special kind of Dynamax Pokémon found in Sword and Shield. In order to Dynamax your Pokemon, you need a Dynamax Band.

Every Pokémon can Dynamax, but not every Pokémon can Gigantamax. To check whether your critters can, take a look at their summary page. If there’s a small, red icon next to their name, they can Gigantamax.

Pokémon with the ability can temporarily change into Gigantamax forms on the battlefield, giving them a new and very strong move to use, a special look, and boosted HP. They can use Dynamax moves as well as their own G-max moves.

There you have it – how to get every Gigantamax Pokémon available in Sword and Shield, and the Isle of Armor DLC. If you have the latest generation of games, grab these Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes for some fun goodies, and if you’re struggling to fill your Pokédex, check out our guides on Applin evolution and Wurmple evolution right here.

