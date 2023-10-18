Gigantamax Pokémon and how to get them

Pokémon Sword and Shield brings us to Galar, where an impressive phenomenon appears – it’s Gigantamax Pokémon that get a new move and a snazzy form to boot. In our guide, we explain how to get every available Gigantamax form, along with what they are, and which moves you get.

Here’s every Gigantamax Pokémon you can get in Sword and Shield.

Alcremie

Type: Fairy

G-max move: Finale

G-max move type: Dark

How to obtain: Find it in the Bridge Field area.

Appletun

Type: Grass/dragon

G-max move: Sweetness

G-max move type: Grass

How to obtain: Find it in the Dappled Grove area in Pokémon Shield only.

Blastoise

Type: Water

G-max move: Cannonade

G-max move type: Water

How to obtain: Find it in the Workout Sea and Stepping-Stone Sea areas on the Isle of Armor.

Butterfree

Type: Bug/flying

G-max move: Befuddle

G-max move type: Bug

How to obtain: Find it in the Rolling Fields area.

Centiskorch

Type: Fire/bug

G-max move: Centiferno

G-max move type: Fire

How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wilderness area.

Charizard

Type: Fire/flying

G-max move: Wildfire

G-max move type: Fire

How to obtain: Find it in the Lake of Outrage area.

Cinderace

Type: Fire

G-max move: Fireball

G-max move type: Fire

How to obtain: Obtainable as a reward for your starter Cinderace with the Isle of Armor DLC.

Coalossal

Type: Rock/fire

G-max move: Volcalith

G-max move type: Rock

How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Seat area in Pokémon Sword only.

Copperajah

Type: Steel

G-max move: Steelsurge

G-max move type: Steel

How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wilderness area.

Corviknight

Type: Flying/steel

G-max move: Wind Rage

G-max move type: Flying

How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Cap area.

Drednaw

Type: Water/rock

G-max move: Stonesurge

G-max move type: Water

How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Cap area.

Duraludon

Type: Steel/dragon

G-max move: Depletion

G-max move type: Dragon

How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Seat area.

Eevee

Type: Normal

G-max move: Cuddle

G-max move type: Normal

How to obtain: Find it at the Meetup Spot, if you have Let’s Go Eevee save data on your Switch.

Flapple

Type: Grass/dragon

G-max move: Tartness

G-max move type: Grass

How to obtain: Find it in the Dappled Grove area in Pokémon Sword only.

Garbodor

Type: Poison

G-max move: Malodor

G-max move type: Poison

How to obtain: Find it in the East Lake Axewell area.

Gengar

Type: Ghost/poison

G-max move: Terror

G-max move type: Ghost

How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wildnerness area in Pokémon Shield only.

Grimmsnarl

Type: Dark/fairy

G-max move: Snooze

G-max move type: Dark

How to obtain: Find it in the Dusty Bowl area.

Hatterene

Type: Psychic/fairy

G-max move: Smite

G-max move type: Fairy

How to obtain: Find it in the Bridge Field area.

Inteleon

Type: Water

G-max move: Hydrosnipe

G-max move type: Water

How to obtain: Obtainable as a reward for your starter Inteleon with the Isle of Armor DLC.

Kingler

Type: Water

G-max move: Foam Burst

G-max move type: Water

How to obtain: Find it in West Lake Axewell and South Lake Miloch areas.

Lapras

Type: Water/ice

G-max move: Resonance

G-max move type: Ice

How to obtain: Find it in the Giant’s Seat area in Pokémon Shield only.

Machamp

Type: Fighting

G-max move: Chi Strike

G-max move type: Fighting

How to obtain: Find it in the Stony Wildnerness area in Pokémon Sword only.

Meltan

Type: Steel

G-max move: Meltdown

G-max move type: Steel

How to obtain: Obtainable through Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home connectivity.

Meowth

Type: Normal

G-max move: Gold Rush

G-max move type: Normal

How to obtain: Reward for special event raid battles in Sword and Shield.

Orbeetle

Type: Bug/psychic

G-max move: Gravitas

G-max move type: Psychic

How to obtain: Find it in the Bridge Field and Dappled Grove areas.

Pikachu

Type: Electric

G-max move: Volt Crash

G-max move type: Electric

How to obtain: Find it at the Meetup Spot, if you have Let’s Go Pikachu save data on your Switch.

Rillaboom

Type: Grass

G-max move: Drum Solo

G-max move type: Grass

How to obtain: Obtainable as a reward for your starter Rillaboom with the Isle of Armor DLC.

Sandaconda

Type: Ground

G-max move: Sandblast

G-max move type: Ground

How to obtain: Find it in the Dusty Bowl area.

Snorlax

Type: Normal

G-max move: Replenish

G-max move type: Normal

How to obtain: Reward for special event raid battles in Sword and Shield.

Toxtricity

Type: Electric/poison

G-max move: Stun Shock

G-max move type: Electric

How to obtain: Reward for special event raid battles in Sword and Shield.

Urshifu (rapid strike)

Type: Fighting/dark

G-max move: One Blow

G-max move type: Dark

How to obtain: Give Urshifu a max soup.

Urshifu (single strike)

Type: Fighting/water

G-max move: Rapid Flow

G-max move type: Water

How to obtain: Give Urshifu a max soup.

Venusaur

Type: Grass/poison

G-max move: Vine Lash

G-max move type: Grass

How to obtain: Find it in the Forest of Focus and Training Lowlands on the Isle of Armor.

What are Gigantamax Pokémon?

You may be wondering what Gigantamax Pokémon really are – well, they’re a special kind of Dynamax Pokémon found in Sword and Shield. In order to Dynamax your Pokemon, you need a Dynamax Band.

Every Pokémon can Dynamax, but not every Pokémon can Gigantamax. To check whether your critters can, take a look at their summary page. If there’s a small, red icon next to their name, they can Gigantamax.

Pokémon with the ability can temporarily change into Gigantamax forms on the battlefield, giving them a new and very strong move to use, a special look, and boosted HP. They can use Dynamax moves as well as their own G-max moves.

There you have it – how to get every Gigantamax Pokémon available in Sword and Shield, and the Isle of Armor DLC. If you have the latest generation of games, grab these Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes for some fun goodies, and if you’re struggling to fill your Pokédex, check out our guides on Applin evolution and Wurmple evolution right here.