There are 18 types in Pokémon, which means there are all sorts of blends, as most creatures have both a primary and secondary type. Well, what about Pokémon’s unused type combinations? There are still some combos we’re yet to see, and Redditor MoneyLocal8180 has asked the question, what unused type combination would you like to see in the next game?

My answer to this Reddit thread is ice and poison; the fact we don’t already have that combo is shocking to me, and, as Redditor Voltage_Z points out, a Pokémon with this dual typing could be “based on black ice,” which would be pretty awesome if you ask me. Another PT answer comes from our staff writer Verna, who longs for the day she can embrace her inner Daenerys Targaryen with a fire and ice Pokémon.

Yes, we know about Galarian Darmanitan’s Zen Mode, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to see a future ‘mon with this typing straight out the gate rather than needing to lose half of its health to embrace the flames.

As for what other fans want to see, the bug and dragon combination appears to be a popular opinion. It sounds like a badass creature to me; even Misty would have to get over her hatred of bug Pokémon if it was part dragon. Cuprite1024 makes the suggestion that a regional variant of Flygon could work as a mixed bug and dragon Pokémon, citing that “if it has no relation to the desert, the ground typing becomes much less important.”

It sure sounds like Cuprite1024 knows what they want, and you know who else does? Emojii_xoxo, who states, “I want a ground/ fairy pink-fairy armadillo Pokémon NOW.” Honestly, I get it, and I’m on board with that, but EastRiding also has a ground and fairy Pokémon concept I’d love to see come to fruition, a “guinea pig-based Poké that evolves into a Capybara.” Perfect. No notes. Though you can make the argument that a guinea pig falls under the normal Pokémon category, but that’s just semantics.

Another type combination we’re yet to have is a rock and ghost Pokémon, which is quite surprising, but alas, they always turn out to be ghost and ground Pokémon instead. Still, I’m hopeful for one down the line, just as I am for a fairy and fire-type, especially as I share the same view as 8bitSkin in that “I always thought Victini should be fire/ fairy.” Redditor Ferochu93 actually has an interesting take on this combo, claiming that “base Ninetails should have been fire/ fairy.” It’s an interesting thought, though I’d personally pair the Kanto Nintetails with the psychic-type.

While all of the aforementioned type combinations are exciting, there are even more we’re yet to see, many of which are pairings with the normal Pokémon type. For instance, ice, bug, rock, and steel still need to blend with normal. However, it’s fair to say that the majority of fans don’t care much for those prospective typings, preferring to see the more exotic combos instead.

Regardless of which unused type combination you want to see, I hope that the new Pokémon game introduces at least one of the ones from the Reddit thread.