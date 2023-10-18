The best games like The Sims 2023

With both indie developers and big studios taking influence from the success of the original life sim The Sims, there’s a wealth of ways to live a second life, from taking up the reins as an urban architect, to rural bliss on the farm. In our guide to the best games like The Sims on Switch and mobile, we’ll show you some of the top life sim gems available to download and play right now, offering you a level of control you can only dream about in the real world. Just, don’t get weird with it (we know you will).

Let’s get going with the best games like The Sims on Switch and mobile.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Switch

Ah, the simple life. Leave the hustle and bustle of modern times behind for an island retreat in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This isn’t a holiday, though, and you’ll need to pull your weight on your island to bring in new neighbors, restore the museum to its former glory, and help Tom Nook shift his wares.

The customization options are where New Horizons shines, with almost everything on your island under your control so you can make your own slice of paradise. If you fancy customizing your devices to match your island life, head over to our Animal Crossing wallpapers guide.

Stardew Valley – Switch and mobile

As one of the biggest breakaway indie hits of the last decade, Stardew Valley is a must-play for anyone even slightly invested in the life sim genre. From farming, to fishing, to falling in love with one of Pelican Town’s singletons, there are few limits to what life in the valley can bring.

What’s more, Stardew Valley’s single developer has worked consistently to bring new content to the game since its release, so the once humble farming sim now has hours and hours of playability. Check out our Stardew Valley review to dive even deeper into this farming sim gem.

The Sims Mobile – mobile

You can’t get much more like The Sims than The Sims itself. This mobile port does tone down the possibilities from the main series, but has all the main ingredients to create the classic sims hijinks, and still retains some form of quest mode.

It’s a free-to-play title too, so if you’re not quite willing to commit to the responsibility of raising a family in the Sims 4, why not test out your domestic skills in a slimmed-down version of the original life sim.

Youtubers Life 2 – Switch

Dream big, and stream big, in the vlogging life sim Youtubers Life 2. While this one is obviously aiming towards younger audiences, it can still be fun for all, as you do your best PewDiPie impression and live your life for the views.

The goal in this game is to amass as many subscribers as you can, unlocking customization options along the way to help your channel stand out from the crowd.

Graveyard Keeper – Switch and mobile

Are you looking for more macabre moments in your life sim game? If so, Graveyard Keeper is a surefire pick for you. You’re not looking after a family of living beings here though. Instead, it’s your job to tend to the dead and their resting places, as the purveyor of the local morgue and graveyard.

There’s a ton to do in Graveyard Keeper, especially with the ultimate edition, and it’s one of the funnier games from this list, thanks to Gerry, the booze-addled skull who guides you through your new career as a mortician.

SimCity BuildIt – mobile

Swap out family planning for urban planning with SimCity Buildit, a scaled-down version of EA’s architectural simulator, Sim City. If games like Cities: Skylines are a bit intimidating for you, this is a great alternative entry point.

The slimming of the game’s menus and options make it a perfect introduction to the city-building sim genre for younger fans, with less emphasis on deep mechanics and an easily approachable design element that prioritizes wonder over architectural tedium.

Cattails – Switch

If you’re feline like playing something a little different from the other titles on this list, Cattails is one of the more out-there life sims on Switch. Plus, it’s one of the best cat games too, so that’s a bonus.

If you hadn’t guessed it, in Cattails, you’re a cat. You’re no stray, though – instead, you live in a community of other cats and spend your days hunting for mice, searching for a mate, and, if you’re lucky, popping out kittens.

Virtual Families 3 – mobile

When looking for a mobile equivalent to the Sims, you can’t go wrong with Virtual Families 3. It’s clear that the title lends a lot from its inspiration, both in terms of game design and controls, but it simplifies the formula a little for those less accustomed to the genre, and dials down the wacky.

If you want to indulge in a bit of domestic bliss, we couldn’t recommend this game enough.

There you have it! With that list, you should have enough life sim games to keep you going for, well, life.