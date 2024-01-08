Roblox launcher – how to download and fix the software

You’re not going to get far without the Roblox launcher. This bit of tech is what pumps your PC, or moves your mobile, into gear as you prepare to boot up a bit of blocky fun. So, we’ve put together a guide on how to download the launcher, plus how to fix the function if it isn’t working properly.

Roblox launcher download

The Roblox launcher is part of the complete software, which you can download by visiting the Roblox site, or, if you’re on mobile, the App Store and Google Play. If you have a version of Roblox that isn’t launching, it’s worth checking the website for updates or uninstalling the application and then reinstalling it. Unfortunately, there isn’t a separate Roblox launcher download, so if you do have issues, uninstalling and trying again really is the only option.

Why is the Roblox launcher not working?

If your Roblox launcher is not working, there are a number of things you can try to fix it. Check out the steps below for our troubleshooting advice.

Check the Roblox server status, if they’re down that may be the reason the launcher isn’t working

Make sure you’re not using a VPN or proxy server, this may stop Roblox from launching correctly

If the first two steps don’t work, soft reset your PC or mobile device to see if it’s a temporary error

If all else fails, delete Roblox and reinstall the program

If you try all that and issues still persist, unfortunately, there’s no choice but to visit the Roblox support page and report your issue. With any luck, the professionals at Roblox can offer some technical solutions outside of our knowledge.

