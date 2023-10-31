Rocket League cars

With this guide to all of the Rocket League cars, you can discover just how rare your collection of vehicles is, as well as which ones you might like to add

A pink car speeding through the air
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Rocket League

There are a lot of Rocket League cars. Anybody that’s even loaded the game up for five minutes can see that there are a lot of vehicles for you to collect. Some perform better than others, while certain cars are so much harder to get your hands on due to their rarity. One thing is certain, you’re bound to find the car of your dreams with what’s on offer.

To discover even more about the car-football game, you can take a look at our Rocket League ranks, Rocket League MMR, Rocket League stats, Rocket League codes, Rocket League servers, and Rocket League trading guides. We also have an article that answers a vital question – is Rocket League cross-platform?

Anyway, onto all of the Rocket League cars.

A blue truck flying through the air

Rocket League cars

It’s worth bearing in mind that some of the Rocket League cars can show up under multiple rarity brackets, but the rarer ones have better stats than the more common variants.

Common Rocket League cars

  • Breakout
  • Merc
  • Octane
  • Hotshot
  • Gizmo
  • X-devil
  • Backfire
  • Dominus
  • Road Hog
  • Paladin
  • Venom

Switch-exclusive Rocket League cars

  • Luigi NSR
  • Mario NSR
  • Samus’ Gunship

Xbox-exclusive Rocket League cars

  • Hogsticker
  • Armadillo

An orange car with a burnt turkey on top of it

PlayStation-exclusive Rocket League cars

  • Sweet Tooth

Very rare Rocket League cars

  • Ripper
  • Esper
  • Grog
  • Masamune
  • Aftershock
  • Marauder
  • Scarab
  • Proteus
  • Takumi
  • Gizmo
  • Vulcan
  • Backfire
  • Zippy
  • Triton
  • Hotshot

Import Rocket League cars

You need to trade in numerous rare items or use blueprints to acquire these.

  • Paladin
  • Ecto-1
  • X-Devil
  • Dominus
  • Hotshot
  • Merc
  • Road Hog
  • Octane
  • Breakout
  • X-Devil Mk2
  • Tygris
  • Insidio
  • Werewolf
  • Sentinel
  • Twinzer
  • Takumi RX-T
  • Samurai
  • Nimbus
  • Peregrine TT
  • Road Hog XL
  • Octane ZSR
  • Mantis
  • Fennec
  • Jager 619 RS
  • Imperator DT5
  • Dingo
  • Endo
  • Dominus DT
  • Diestro
  • Animus GP
  • Centio V17
  • Cyclone
  • Breakout Type-S

A yellow and blue car flying across the pitch

Exotic Rocket League cars

  • Dominus Painted
  • Komodo

Legacy Rocket League cars

  • Aftershock
  • Marauder
  • Dominus
  • Esper
  • Grog
  • Backfire
  • Gizmo
  • Paladin
  • Proteus
  • Masamune
  • Ripper
  • Hotshot
  • Scarab
  • Triton
  • Takumi
  • Road Hog
  • Batmobile 2016
  • Vulcan
  • X-Devil
  • Zippy
  • Fast and Furious Dodge Charger
  • Batmobile 1989
  • The Dark Knight’s Tumbler
  • Venom
  • McLaren 570S, Fast 4WD
  • Ecto-1
  • DeLorean Time Machine
  • Bone Shaker
  • Twin Mill III
  • MR11
  • Gazella GT

There you have it, all of the Rocket League cars that you can get your hands on. If you still have a need for speed, you can check out our picks for the best car games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.