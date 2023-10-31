There are a lot of Rocket League cars. Anybody that’s even loaded the game up for five minutes can see that there are a lot of vehicles for you to collect. Some perform better than others, while certain cars are so much harder to get your hands on due to their rarity. One thing is certain, you’re bound to find the car of your dreams with what’s on offer.

Anyway, onto all of the Rocket League cars.

Rocket League cars

It’s worth bearing in mind that some of the Rocket League cars can show up under multiple rarity brackets, but the rarer ones have better stats than the more common variants.

Common Rocket League cars

Breakout

Merc

Octane

Hotshot

Gizmo

X-devil

Backfire

Dominus

Road Hog

Paladin

Venom

Switch-exclusive Rocket League cars

Luigi NSR

Mario NSR

Samus’ Gunship

Xbox-exclusive Rocket League cars

Hogsticker

Armadillo

PlayStation-exclusive Rocket League cars

Sweet Tooth

Very rare Rocket League cars

Ripper

Esper

Grog

Masamune

Aftershock

Marauder

Scarab

Proteus

Takumi

Gizmo

Vulcan

Backfire

Zippy

Triton

Hotshot

Import Rocket League cars

You need to trade in numerous rare items or use blueprints to acquire these.

Paladin

Ecto-1

X-Devil

Dominus

Hotshot

Merc

Road Hog

Octane

Breakout

X-Devil Mk2

Tygris

Insidio

Werewolf

Sentinel

Twinzer

Takumi RX-T

Samurai

Nimbus

Peregrine TT

Road Hog XL

Octane ZSR

Mantis

Fennec

Jager 619 RS

Imperator DT5

Dingo

Endo

Dominus DT

Diestro

Animus GP

Centio V17

Cyclone

Breakout Type-S

Exotic Rocket League cars

Dominus Painted

Komodo

Legacy Rocket League cars

Aftershock

Marauder

Dominus

Esper

Grog

Backfire

Gizmo

Paladin

Proteus

Masamune

Ripper

Hotshot

Scarab

Triton

Takumi

Road Hog

Batmobile 2016

Vulcan

X-Devil

Zippy

Fast and Furious Dodge Charger

Batmobile 1989

The Dark Knight’s Tumbler

Venom

McLaren 570S, Fast 4WD

Ecto-1

DeLorean Time Machine

Bone Shaker

Twin Mill III

MR11

Gazella GT

There you have it, all of the Rocket League cars that you can get your hands on.