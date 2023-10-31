There are a lot of Rocket League cars. Anybody that’s even loaded the game up for five minutes can see that there are a lot of vehicles for you to collect. Some perform better than others, while certain cars are so much harder to get your hands on due to their rarity. One thing is certain, you’re bound to find the car of your dreams with what’s on offer.
Anyway, onto all of the Rocket League cars.
Rocket League cars
It’s worth bearing in mind that some of the Rocket League cars can show up under multiple rarity brackets, but the rarer ones have better stats than the more common variants.
Common Rocket League cars
- Breakout
- Merc
- Octane
- Hotshot
- Gizmo
- X-devil
- Backfire
- Dominus
- Road Hog
- Paladin
- Venom
Switch-exclusive Rocket League cars
- Luigi NSR
- Mario NSR
- Samus’ Gunship
Xbox-exclusive Rocket League cars
- Hogsticker
- Armadillo
PlayStation-exclusive Rocket League cars
- Sweet Tooth
Very rare Rocket League cars
- Ripper
- Esper
- Grog
- Masamune
- Aftershock
- Marauder
- Scarab
- Proteus
- Takumi
- Gizmo
- Vulcan
- Backfire
- Zippy
- Triton
- Hotshot
Import Rocket League cars
You need to trade in numerous rare items or use blueprints to acquire these.
- Paladin
- Ecto-1
- X-Devil
- Dominus
- Hotshot
- Merc
- Road Hog
- Octane
- Breakout
- X-Devil Mk2
- Tygris
- Insidio
- Werewolf
- Sentinel
- Twinzer
- Takumi RX-T
- Samurai
- Nimbus
- Peregrine TT
- Road Hog XL
- Octane ZSR
- Mantis
- Fennec
- Jager 619 RS
- Imperator DT5
- Dingo
- Endo
- Dominus DT
- Diestro
- Animus GP
- Centio V17
- Cyclone
- Breakout Type-S
Exotic Rocket League cars
- Dominus Painted
- Komodo
Legacy Rocket League cars
- Aftershock
- Marauder
- Dominus
- Esper
- Grog
- Backfire
- Gizmo
- Paladin
- Proteus
- Masamune
- Ripper
- Hotshot
- Scarab
- Triton
- Takumi
- Road Hog
- Batmobile 2016
- Vulcan
- X-Devil
- Zippy
- Fast and Furious Dodge Charger
- Batmobile 1989
- The Dark Knight’s Tumbler
- Venom
- McLaren 570S, Fast 4WD
- Ecto-1
- DeLorean Time Machine
- Bone Shaker
- Twin Mill III
- MR11
- Gazella GT
There you have it, all of the Rocket League cars that you can get your hands on.