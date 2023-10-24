Instagram is probably the most popular image-sharing platform. But, in spite of its popularity, there are still some aspects that may not make sense. Or maybe you’ve never come across it all and decided to Google ‘what is Instagram?’ Well, good idea, because we’ve got the answers.

Below, you can find the answer to ‘what is Instagram?’ and how it works. Once you’re all wrapped up, we’ve got more tech help with our what is LinkedIn, what is Trello, what is Microsoft Teams, what is Zoom, what is Hulu, what is Slack, and what is Netflix guides. If you’re fed up with questions, then why not just head to our best portable gaming consoles guide for all the latest handhelds on the market?

Anyway, here’s everything you need to answer the question ‘what is Instagram?‘

What is Instagram?

Instagram is a social media platform dedicated to sharing images. Users have a profile where they can post images, which then form a grid below their user information. You can also share stories and reels, which you can learn more about below.

To post an image on Instagram, head into the app and press the plus sign in the top right corner. From there, select ‘post’, then choose the image or images you want to share and follow the instructions that follow. You can add a caption, tags, and filters to your images as you please.

What is Instagram Reels?

Instagram reels are the platform’s take on TikTok, offering you a chance to make short-form video content. These can range from dances to recipe ideas, with lots of different types out there for you to take inspiration from.

To make a reel, head to the Instagram app and press the plus sign in the top right corner. From there, select ‘reel’, then choose the different media you want to include. There are different editing tools you can make use of, too.

What is Instagram shop?

The Instagram shop is a marketplace where you can buy and sell things. You scroll through it in a grid – just tap an image that takes your eye to see the item therein.

Is Instagram free?

Yes, Instagram is completely free to use. You can make use of all its features except post-promotion without paying a penny. If you set up a business account, you can pay to market your posts and stories to people, though this is a separate charge, not a membership.

There ya go, friends. What is Instagram? Well, now you know. For more, check out our what is Paramount Plus, what is Spotify, and what is Apple Arcade guides.