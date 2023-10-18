Whether you’re on your first day of work in a new role, looking for a messaging system for your own business, or simply want to keep up to date with tech happenings, there are lots of reasons to ask “what is Slack?”. As a relatively contemporary instant messenger compared to the alternatives, it’s still unknown to many possible users, so we’re going to go over exactly what Slack does, how you can use it, and how it lines up against its competitors.

What is Slack?

Slack is an instant messaging service predominantly for workplaces, but can be used in other instances too. With similarities to Discord, Slack is one of the most streamlined messenger services you can need, with the functionality of creating multiple different channels within the same organisation, linking Google events from your calendar, and plenty more.

How do I download Slack?

While Slack has an in-browser application, it’s often quicker and easier to use the client app. To download Slack for PC check out the steps below. There is a slight difference depending on if you’re already signed into the web browser, so follow the method accordingly or check out our Slack download guide.

If you’re not signed into Slack:

Hit this link or go to the Slack site

Select the products drop-down menu in the top left

Select download

Install the program

Sign in using your credentials

If you’re signed into Slack:

Hit this link or go to the Slack site

Scroll down to the ‘Slack for Windows’ button

Hit download

Install the program

Sign in using your credentials

If instead, you’re looking to download Slack on Mac, you can follow these steps:

Hit this link or search for Slack in the App Store

Download the app

Sign in using your credentials

If it’s iPhone you want to download Slack for, follow this method:

Hit this link or go to the App Store

Search for Slack

Download the application

Sign in using your credentials

If instead, you need a guide on how to download Slack for Android, see below:

Go to the Google Play Store

Search for Slack

Download the application

Sign in using your credentials

How much is Slack?

As with most subscription services, there are various packages for Slack, each with a set amount of features to suit the price. Of course, all the pricings are available on the Slack website, but we’ve got a table laying out the basics below.

Slack package Price Features Free Free 90-day message and file history

Data encryption and two-factor authentication

One workspace Pro $8.75/£7 monthly or $87/£69 annually Unlimited message and file history

Unlimited integration with other apps

Data encryption and two-factor authentication

One workspace

Slack huddles and screen sharing

Custom user groups

24-hour support Business+ $15/£11.70 monthly or $180/£117 annually All Pro features

SCIM user management

Data residency and exports Enterprise Grid Only available through contacting the Slack sales team All Business+ features

HIPAA compliance

Unlimited channels

Custom terms of service

