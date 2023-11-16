Slack download for iPhone and Android

With our Slack download guide, you can keep in contact with your co-workers, so you’re always in the loop - or if you just want a friendly chat.

If you need to perform a Slack download, we’re here to help. Predominantly, people use Slack service on a desktop, but it’s useful to have the app on your mobile device should you travel and need an open channel of communication with those you work with. Therefore, we’ve put together this guide, so you can access the app whether you’re an Android, iOS, or PC user.

Anywho, here’s our Slack download guide.

How do I download Slack on iOS? 

If you want to download Slack on iOS, you need to:

  • Visit the App Store
  • Search for Slack
  • Go to its official app page
  • Hit install
How do I download Slack on Android? 

If you want to download Slack on Android, you need to:

  • Visit Google Play
  • Search for Slack
  • Go to its official app page
  • Hit install

How do I download Slack on PC? 

To install Slack on your PC, you need to:

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Slack download. If, for whatever reason, you decide you don’t want the app on iOS, check out our how to delete apps on iPhone guide to get rid of it.

