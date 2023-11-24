Zenless Zone Zero Rina

Zenless Zone Zero’s Rina looks to be a strong electric unit with a unique look. So, let’s see what we know about Alexandrina and how to build her, along with who her voice actors are in Hoyoverse’s latest game.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Rina

Rina, full name Alexandrina Sebastiane, is a member of the Victoria Housekeeping company, a faction of useable employees. She’s a maid and takes her job seriously and is always eager to help. She works alongside Zenless Zone Zero’s Lycaon, Ellen, and Zenless Zone Zero’s Corin.

Who are Rina’s voice actors?

Rina’s Japanese voice actor is Arai Satomi, who voices Dolcinaea in Octopath Traveler II and Mewsha in Dragon Quest Treasures. In Chinese, her voice actor is Zhang Ruoyu.

What is the best Rina build?

Rina is an S-Rank character who provides electric attacks when she’s on the team. We’re currently waiting to nab her off the standard banner in the closed beta, so stay tuned for more information!

