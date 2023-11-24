Zenless Zone Zero Rina

Meet Zenless Zone Zero’s Rina, a maid working with the Victoria Housekeeping company faction, and potentially a member of your team.

Zenless Zone Zero Rina's official artwork over key art from Zenless Zone Zero
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Zenless Zone Zero 

Zenless Zone Zero’s Rina looks to be a strong electric unit with a unique look. So, let’s see what we know about Alexandrina and how to build her, along with who her voice actors are in Hoyoverse’s latest game.

Why not check out the current Zenless Zone Zero banner, to see who’s available in the beta, and grab any Zenless Zone Zero codes for some master tapes? By the way, we have a Zenless Zone Zero tier list to help you pick which characters to build.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Rina

Rina, full name Alexandrina Sebastiane, is a member of the Victoria Housekeeping company, a faction of useable employees. She’s a maid and takes her job seriously and is always eager to help. She works alongside Zenless Zone Zero’s Lycaon, Ellen, and Zenless Zone Zero’s Corin.

YouTube Thumbnail

Who are Rina’s voice actors?

Rina’s Japanese voice actor is Arai Satomi, who voices Dolcinaea in Octopath Traveler II and Mewsha in Dragon Quest Treasures. In Chinese, her voice actor is Zhang Ruoyu.

What is the best Rina build?

Rina is an S-Rank character who provides electric attacks when she’s on the team. We’re currently waiting to nab her off the standard banner in the closed beta, so stay tuned for more information!

In the meantime, check out our guides for other playable characters like Zenless Zone Zero’s Billy, Zenless Zone Zero’s Anby, and Zenless Zone Zero’s Nicole.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.