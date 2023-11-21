Zenless Zone Zero Lycaon

Hoyoverse is breaking new ground with its upcoming game by letting us play as full-on anthropomorphic animals, one of which is Zenless Zone Zero’s Lycaon. As his name suggests, he’s an elegant-looking wolf man with a grudge against grime and some super-powered robot legs. We can’t wait to find out more about him and how he fits into the game’s story.

Here’s everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero’s Lycaon.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Lycaon?

Von Lycaon is a wolf man and a member of Victoria Housekeeping, a human resource dispatch agency and faction in New Eridu. Like the other members of this faction, he dresses somewhat like a Victorian butler from our world but with a futuristic twist.

As you might expect from a canine companion, he’s loyal and trustworthy and is described as a solid support for any team. He’s also extremely wise and rational but has been known to give in to his feral nature when faced with danger.

Who are Lycaon’s voice actors?

Lycaon’s Japanese voice actor is Kobayashi Chikahiro, who you might recognize from Final Fantasy VII Remake and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Beastars where he voices another wolf man, Legoshi. Lycaon’s Chinese voice actor is Yuhang Wang, who’s best known outside of China as the voice of Honkai Star Rail’s Svarog. When we find out who his other voice actors are, we’ll pop them here.

What is the best Lycaon build?

Lycaon can deal huge amounts of ice-infused strike damage using his robotically-enhanced legs in combat. You can briefly see him in action in last year’s Summer Games Fest trailer here. According to previous beta tests, Lycaon gains invulnerability when he uses his special skill or his dodge, which is pretty neat.

Each character in Zenless Zone Zero can equip six disk drives, which function like Genshin Impact’s artifacts and Honkai Star Rail’s relics. We’re not sure which disk drives and stats work best for Lycaon yet, but we’ll be sure to update you once we’ve tested him out in the beta.

