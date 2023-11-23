Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11

Burn through your enemies by using Zenless Zone Zero’s Soldier 11, a very well-trained fighter who keeps her eyes on the prize. She deals physical and fire damage while using slash attacks, as part of the OBOLS Squad faction. Here, we go through who she is, what she can do, and how to build her.

We’ve got guides ready to go for plenty of the Zenless Zone Zero characters like Zenless Zone Zero’s Billy, Zenless Zone Zero’s Nicole, and Zenless Zone Zero’s Anby of the Cunning Hares, or Zenless Zone Zero’s Soukaku who investigates Hollows.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Soldier 11?

Soldier 11 appears to be quite the mystery. She’s a member of the OBOLS Squad, in the Obsidian Division. In her introduction, we see a lot of information is redacted. Name? Unknown. Age? Also unknown. It is apparent that she is a ‘perfect soldier’ and follows orders perfectly.

In her own words, Soldier 11 gave up her name as “it’s only a reminder of [her] past”. We’re intrigued to learn more about her and try her out in our teams.

Who are Soldier 11’s voice actors?

Soldier 11’s voice actor is Fujii Yukiyo in Japanese, she’s known for her work across many anime and games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Chen Yuning is her Chinese voice actor.

What is the best Soldier 11 build?

Soldier 11 deals fire damage, and slash attacks, using a serrated sword-like weapon. Previous beta information indicates that Soldier 11 excels in hefty fire damage to a small group of targets, along with physical damage on her normal attacks. Some of her attacks get upgraded to deal further damage thanks to her Pyromania skill.

We’re keeping our eyes peeled for any Zenless Zone Zero codes and our Zenless Zone Zero tier list is up to date, so you can find all the information you need – like where does Zenless Zone Zero’s Ben, the bear, rank up?