Zenless Zone Zero Ben

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you – that is a bear wearing clothing. He’s Zenless Zone Zero’s Ben, an accountant at Belobog’s Heavy Industries, and a playable character in Hoyoverse’s latest game. Let’s see what we know about this fuzzy guy’s story, how to build him, and more.

While you’re here, check out our guides on Zenless Zone Zero’s Billy, Zenless Zone Zero’s Nicole, Zenless Zone Zero’s Anby, and Zenless Zone Zero’s Soukaku to brush up on who more of the Zenless Zone Zero characters are.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Ben?

Ben Bigger, a self-proclaimed math nerd, is a member of Belobog Heavy Industries, the up-and-coming construction company in New Eridu. No, unfortunately, this isn’t a nod to the Belobog in Honkai Star Rail – more on that in our Zenless Zone Zero developer interview.

He works alongside Zenless Zone Zero’s Anton, Grace, and Koleda, and somehow found a balance between bookkeeping and bashing thugs on the battlefield with his concrete pillar.

We don’t quite know how bears made their way into New Eridu’s society, but we’re very excited to find out – stay tuned for more information on this bear-y exciting guy.

Who are Ben’s voice actors?

Ben’s voice actors are Kenji Hamada in Japanese, known for his work on the Like a Dragon series and Street Fighter 6, and Meng Xianglong in Chinese. Hoyoverse is yet to confirm his English VA.

What is the best Ben build?

We know that Ben is a physical attacker, dealing strike damage to enemies. Data from previous beta tests shows Ben has defensive capabilities, reducing incoming damage with a Defense Stance. This can also block attacks completely if timed right.

He therefore appears to fill a tank role, being able to withstand enemies and deal damage to the last moment.

Why not prepare yourself with these Zenless Zone Zero codes and our Zenless Zone Zero tier list? Plus, keep up with every Zenless Zone Zero update right here so you don’t miss a thing.