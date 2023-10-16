Zombie Wars Tycoon codes October 2023

Our Roblox Zombie Wars Tycoon codes offer plenty of coins, boosts, and more to help you build the ultimate zombie army and take over the world.

Zombie Wars Tycoon codes - a Robox character in camo clothes and an UZI, standing in front of a factory
Tilly Lawton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

Build up your factory and gather the most powerful zombie army around with our Zombie Wars Tycoon codes. With a bunch of boosts, coins, and more, it’s up to you what you do with this new-found power – will you team up with other mad scientists to keep the special forces at bay? Or will you show off your inner evil genius and use the Z-virus to take over the world by yourself? Either way, you should check back here regularly to make sure you snap up all of those freebies.

For more free stuff, be sure to check out our Roblox promo codes and our massive catalog of Roblox game codes, including King Legacy codes, Era of Quirks codes, Striker Odyssey codes, Dragon Race codes, Greenville codes, and more.

New Zombie Wars Tycoon codes

Here are all the active Zombie Wars Tycoon codes:

  • Welcome – 5k coins
  • ZWT – 5k coins
  • OMGCODE55 – evil level boost

Zombie Wars Tycoon codes redeem page

How do I redeem my Zombie Wars Tycoon codes?

Redeeming your Zombie Wars Tycoon codes is easy. Just follow these simple steps.

  • Launch Zombie Wars Tycoon
  • Hit the settings cog to the left of the screen (you need to complete the tutorial before this appears!)
  • Paste or type your code into the ‘redeem code’ box
  • Hit verify
  • Enjoy your rewards!

Expired codes:
There are currently no expired Zombie Wars Tycoon codes.

What are Zombie Wars Tycoon codes?

Zombie Wars Tycoon codes are freebies given out by the developer, OMG (One More Games), offering free coins and boosts to help you expand and upgrade both your factory and your army.

OMG usually drops new codes whenever the game hits a specific milestone, such as the game launching a new update or achieving a certain number of likes. So be sure to give the game a big thumbs up, join the OMG Roblox group, and bookmark this page so you never miss a reward.

That’s all the Zombie Wars Tycoon codes we’ve got for now. If you’re on the hunt for a fresh experience, check out our list of the best Roblox games or the best Roblox horror games. Or, if you fancy a different kind of creepy outside of zombie bashing, head over to our Rainbow Friends and Roblox Doors guides. We’ve also got freebies for other games, like our Coin Master free spins and Honkai Star Rail codes.

Tilly has a degree in English literature and experience working in a publishing house and as a freelance writer. She joined Pocket Tactics as a staff writer in 2021, and got her shiny guides editor badge in 2023. She spends her free time exploring Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, fawning over indie games, or theorizing about horror games like FNAF, Resident Evil, and Poppy Playtime. She’s a proud mom to a cat named after Genshin Impact’s Xiao, thinks Kingdom Hearts’ Axel is the best fictional character of all time, and knows more about Roblox than she likes to admit.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.