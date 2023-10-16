Zombie Wars Tycoon codes October 2023

Build up your factory and gather the most powerful zombie army around with our Zombie Wars Tycoon codes. With a bunch of boosts, coins, and more, it’s up to you what you do with this new-found power – will you team up with other mad scientists to keep the special forces at bay? Or will you show off your inner evil genius and use the Z-virus to take over the world by yourself? Either way, you should check back here regularly to make sure you snap up all of those freebies.

New Zombie Wars Tycoon codes

Here are all the active Zombie Wars Tycoon codes:

Welcome – 5k coins

– 5k coins ZWT – 5k coins

– 5k coins OMGCODE55 – evil level boost

How do I redeem my Zombie Wars Tycoon codes?

Redeeming your Zombie Wars Tycoon codes is easy. Just follow these simple steps.

Launch Zombie Wars Tycoon

Hit the settings cog to the left of the screen (you need to complete the tutorial before this appears!)

Paste or type your code into the ‘redeem code’ box

Hit verify

Enjoy your rewards!

Expired codes:

There are currently no expired Zombie Wars Tycoon codes.

What are Zombie Wars Tycoon codes?

Zombie Wars Tycoon codes are freebies given out by the developer, OMG (One More Games), offering free coins and boosts to help you expand and upgrade both your factory and your army.

OMG usually drops new codes whenever the game hits a specific milestone, such as the game launching a new update or achieving a certain number of likes. So be sure to give the game a big thumbs up, join the OMG Roblox group, and bookmark this page so you never miss a reward.

