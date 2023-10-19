Boxing Clicker Simulator codes October 2023

If you wanna sting like a butterfly and float like a bee (that’s the saying, right?), our Boxing Clicker Simulator codes guide is here to help. These fresh freebies are a real knockout, and are sure to help you get on top next time you’re in the virtual ring. We also update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time to snap up all those rewards.

New Boxing Clicker Simulator codes

All active Boxing Clicker Simulator codes:

halloween – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) 20mvisit – +1 pet equip

– +1 pet equip 50klikes – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards 10mvisit – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards wealllovejk – free pet egg

– free pet egg boxing – free wins

– free wins release – 50 wins

– 50 wins 1000player – free in-game rewards

How do I redeem my Boxing Clicker Simulator codes?

Redeeming your Boxing Clicker Simulator codes is simple, just follow these easy steps.

Launch Boxing Clicker Simulator codes

Tap on the code button to the right of the screen

Type or paste your code into the text box

Hit verify

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Boxing Clicker Simulator codes?

Boxing Clicker Simulator codes are freebies given out by the developer, Little Garage, to help you in your quest to be the best. New codes usually drop to celebrate certain milestones, such as a specific number of players or likes, so be sure to give the game a big thumbs up and check back here from time to time for more freebies.

