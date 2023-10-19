Boxing Clicker Simulator codes October 2023

These Roblox Boxing Clicker Simulator codes are sure to turn you into the next Muhammad Ali with free wins, boosts, and more up for grabs.

Boxing Clicker Simulator codes - a screenshot of a player fighting Grimace in the ring
If you wanna sting like a butterfly and float like a bee (that’s the saying, right?), our Boxing Clicker Simulator codes guide is here to help. These fresh freebies are a real knockout, and are sure to help you get on top next time you’re in the virtual ring. We also update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time to snap up all those rewards.

New Boxing Clicker Simulator codes

All active Boxing Clicker Simulator codes:

  • halloween – free rewards (new!)
  • 20mvisit – +1 pet equip
  • 50klikes – free in-game rewards
  • 10mvisit – free in-game rewards
  • wealllovejk – free pet egg
  • boxing – free wins
  • release – 50 wins
  • 1000player – free in-game rewards

A screenshot of the Boxing Clicker Simulator code redeem page

How do I redeem my Boxing Clicker Simulator codes?

Redeeming your Boxing Clicker Simulator codes is simple, just follow these easy steps.

  • Launch Boxing Clicker Simulator codes
  • Tap on the code button to the right of the screen
  • Type or paste your code into the text box
  • Hit verify
  • Enjoy your rewards!

What are Boxing Clicker Simulator codes?

Boxing Clicker Simulator codes are freebies given out by the developer, Little Garage, to help you in your quest to be the best. New codes usually drop to celebrate certain milestones, such as a specific number of players or likes, so be sure to give the game a big thumbs up and check back here from time to time for more freebies.

That’s all the Boxing Clicker Simulator codes we’ve got for now. If you fancy exploring even more experiences, check out our list of the best Roblox games. And, if you want to pimp out your avatar, take a look at our Roblox catalog and Roblox promo codes guides.

