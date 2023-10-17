Counterside tier list and reroll guide

We love a good mobile RPG at Pocket Tactics, especially when it features a diverse cast of characters like Counterside, which boasts so many, that it’s hard to keep track of them all. So, we’ve put together this Counterside tier list. In it, we rank all of the Counterside characters, so you know who can help you secure victory, and who’s likely to hinder you to the point where you need to wave the white flag of surrender. We also cover how to perform a Counterside reroll, to up your chances of getting the hero you want.

Without further ado, here’s our Counterside tier list.

Counterside tier list

Rank Counterside characters S Replacer Queen, Evelyn Keller, Awakened Joo Shiyoon, Awakened Seo Yoon, Yang Harim, Kestrel Xaio Lin, Nanahara Chifuyu, Ifrit, Sky Layfield, Near Astraea A Awakened Yuna Springfield, Awakened Horizon Lin Xien, Ministra, Administration Rifleman, Xiaon Lin, Seo Yoon, Sigma, Rita Asenico, Gaeun, Serapel, Rosaria le Friede, Kacy Bins B Eins & Zwei, Karin Wong, Awakened Hilde, Lyudmila, Lucrecia, Horizon, Veronica, Overflow, Nanahara Chinatsu, Edel Meitner, Terminator, Lee Yumi, Lone Lee, Dash, Kim Sobin, Tarrasque, Arius Esquede, Roy Burtett, Machine Collector C Amy Firstwing, Spira, Kyle Wong, Han Sorim, Orca, Shin Jia, Awakened Yoo Mina, Replacer King, Janus, de Chevalier, Esterosa, Frederick Doma, Administration Sword Fighter, Mone, Hilde, Administration Shieldman, Adamant Sniper, Best Mascot Irie D Kang Soyoung, Jane Doe, Lee Jisoo, Awakened Na Yubin, Maria Antonov, Hayami Sanae, Strong Hold, John Mason, Eddie Fisher, Choi Ina, Na Yubin, Joo Shiyoon, Sylvia Lena Cooper, Nayuka Minato E Cho Hoijin, Laura Beatrix, Yuna Springfield, Thaddeus Morgan, Suppressor, Benedict Constantine, Liv Allen, Jessica Green, Ogami Masaki

How do I perform a Counterside reroll?

Unlike a lot of gacha games, you can’t reset your account in order to get more rerolls. Instead, after you complete the tutorial (which explains what you need to do), you get access to the selective recruitment banner.

In essence, this gives you the chance to perform 30 rerolls so that you can pick up the character you want (preferably from the top half of our Counterside tier list). However, do bear in mind that you can only pick one result to keep. The rest are thrown into the virtual void.

Oh, you can also use quite a few free pulls after the tutorial, as the ZlongGames graciously sends you some to use via your in-game mailbox.

There you have it, our Counterside tier list and Counterside reroll guide.